How did the Revival Center fire start? Cadillac Revival Center Pastor Will Markham said fire investigators determined the fire on June 25, 2022 started as a result of a faulty underground wire. Markham said the wire had been in the ground for about 10 years but somehow it shorted out, causing electricity to arc through the wire and set something on fire in the attic of the church. There was some speculation at the time of the fire that its cause could have been arson, as it occurred a day after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the U.S., but Markham said investigators did not think there was any connection.
CADILLAC — The morning after the Revival Center church on Plett Road in Cadillac was destroyed in fire, Pastor Will Markham spoke to his congregation via live-stream on Facebook.
Rather than wallowing in despair, Markham provided a message of encouragement and hope. He said that while the building was gone, the church was still “alive and well.”
That message has continued to resonate over the last 12 months and on Sunday, June 25 — the one-year anniversary of the fire — it took on even greater significance, when Markham held the first service at the church’s new permanent location at the former Cherry Grove Event Center on M-55.
It was an emotional day for many in the congregation — the culmination of months of prayer, tribulations and hard work.
“It’s more beautiful than I could have imagined,” Markham said about the new facility. “We took a very nice building, destroyed it and remade it how we wanted it to be.”
The church purchased the Cherry Grove Event Center last year, after several months of renting the former J.C. Penny building in Haring Township. Prior to renting that building, the church held services in a large tent at the top of the hill overlooking the neighborhood around Plett Road.
While the tent and J.C. Penny building served the congregation well as temporary sites, Markham said the new facility on M-55 is home.
Church members and volunteers began transforming the new building in January, using funds received from the insurance company and from donations.
Markham said they are incredibly grateful for the community’s support during the last year. He said they received around $100,000 in unsolicited donations from numerous people who aren’t even members of the church.
“People would call me up and ask to donate, or just show up with money in their hands,” said Markham, who added that congregation members also stepped up during this time.
“They don’t have a lot but they give what they have,” Markham said. “They’re very generous when there’s a need.”
Thanks to the insurance payment and donations, Markham said they owe no debt on the new building, which is about three times the size of the old facility on Plett Road. Markham said one of the reasons they decided to buy an existing building rather than build brand new is because they could have only afforded to build a structure about the size of the one that burned last year, as opposed to the 25,000-square-foot building they have today.
Those who had a chance to visit the Cherry Grove Event Center might not even recognize the facility now. Many of the drop ceilings were removed to give the building a more spacious feel. In addition, the room that once served as an exhibit hall for dinners and other functions has been transformed into a gymnasium. The room across the hall that often was used as a forum for public presentations has been converted into the main sanctuary.
Volunteers also finished off a part of the building that had been an unheated pole barn. Now, that area serves as the church’s food pantry, next to brand new offices for church staff.
Some of the more unique aspects of the building include its kitchen and bathrooms, which are enormous due to the facility’s prior use as an event center. Markham said the kitchen came with a number of industrial-sized appliances, including refrigerators, freezers and a dishwasher.
The new facility also has a dedicated children’s wing, with multiple rooms for youth programs and classes. Giant Lego blocks that the church had set up in the J.C. Penny building were brought to the new building, and form partitions between the various rooms in the youth wing.
On the western side of the building, Markham said they’re in the process of constructing a 3,800-square-foot addition that will serve as a sensory room for autistic children and more space for youth programs.
Markham said the idea of starting a program for autistic kids came to him almost as soon as he entered the new building. He doesn’t have any autistic child himself, but for some reason the idea occurred to him that there aren’t a lot of places where parents can bring their autistic children while they attend a church service or take care of other necessary business. Autistic kids require specialized attention and Markham said a number of staff members are trained to provide it.
Markham estimated that the addition would be finished in about a month.
Aside from the addition, Markham said the only other major project left to be done at the church is repaving the parking lot, something he estimates will be done by the end of August.
As for the old location on Plett Road, Markham said the site has been completely cleaned up and they’re considering using the property as a “retreat center,” where congregants can camp and get away from the stresses of everyday life.
Looking back on the last 12 months, Markham can’t help but be amazed at everything the church was able to accomplish with the help of the Cadillac community.
“People really came together to make some pretty amazing things happen,” Markham said.
Markham said the church has always had a policy of giving back to the community in any way it can, including by allowing access to its facilities. For example, Markham said the Christian Association of Homeschooled Athletes is holding its home games at the church gymnasium, free of charge. He said they’ll gladly consider allowing other organizations to use the gymnasium, kitchen and other facilities for a variety of purposes, including hosting fundraising events, for instance.
The Cadillac Revival Center holds worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m.
