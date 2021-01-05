We have now started a new year!!! While reflecting on the past year, we look forward to the coming year and working in the garden. Here is a summary of what an average year of gardening in Michigan looks like.
January
January is a great time to start plot planning. Deciding were to put what plants in the garden and what varieties to plant. Thinking about rotations to help control disease and pest. A very simple yearly crop rotation, using harvest groups, would be fruit (tomatoes, squash, and peppers), root (potatoes, turnips, and carrots), leafy (lettuce, broccoli, and cabbage), and flower crop. It is also useful to give a part of the garden a break every year to build healthy soil. This can be done by planting a cover and working it in. When choosing the right varieties there are many thing to consider including taste, drought tolerance, pest resistance, and climate. But the most important thing is to pick plant varieties you love to eat and grow. This month is also the time when many of the seed catalogs come out, making it a great time to order seeds.
February
When gardening small it is common to have left over seed from the year before and February is a great time to test germination to make sure the seed a still viable. This can be done by taking a 5-10 seeds and placing them on a wet paper towel in a container. Place the container in a window with lots of light. Then wait and see how many of the seed start to germinate. If the seeds are unable to germinate then ordering more might be necessary. February is a little early to start plants inside but things like hot peppers could use a little head start. Just make sure to have a warm-sunny spot.
March
March can be the hardest month for gardeners because plans have been made in anticipation. But gardeners must be patient and wait for the right timing. Luckily, towards the end of March herbs and broccoli for early harvest could be started inside.
April
April is a busy month. Seeds can now be started inside. Cool season crops like carrots, onion, beets, lettuce, spinach, and radishes can be planted outside. Soil preparation can start by adding compost, turning, raking, and leveling the soil. Fertilizer may also be added at this time and a soil test can help with this.
May
May is the time to start planting warm season crops outside like cucumber, squash, pumpkins, and melons. It is also time to plant transplants outside like peppers, tomatoes, and eggplant. During May and June successive crop like beans can be planted every two week to allow a spread out harvest. Cool season plants can be thin if needed. Mulch can be added around plants or in the rows. This help to control weeds, hold in moisture, and prevent compaction. Asparagus is ready for harvest.
June
By June tomatoes should be big enough that the suckers can be removed. The garden should be weeded and watered as needed. Plants like lettuce, radishes, and broccoli start to bolts (grow spurt to flower and seed). These bolts should be removed to avoid a bitter taste and poor-quality harvest. Bolts should be left if the intent is to save seeds. Strawberries are ready to harvest.
July
In July there should be variety of fruits and vegetables ready to harvest. The garden should be weeded and watered as needed. This could also be a good time to add fertilizer. Just make sure when the fertilizer is applied it does not touch the plant but is put out around the plant on the soil. Root crops like potatoes, carrots, and onion should be checked to make sure they are not picking out of the ground. If they are they should be covered with soil.
August
August is the time to plant cool crops for fall harvest like radish, spinach, lettuce, broccoli, and cauliflower. Weeding and watering should be applied when needed. Many fruits and vegetables are still being harvested. Sweet corn is now added to that list.
September
Onions, garlic, and potatoes are being harvest after the plants start to die back in September. The fall cool crops can be thinned if needed. September also bring the threat of frost. To help negate the effects of frost, warm season crops can be covered with blankets, newspaper, or frost covers over night. They can then be removed in the morning. Parts of the garden are done producing for the year so the dead plants can be removed and added to the compost pile. This helps reduce over winter pest and diseases. A great deal of the harvest is preserved in September but is done throughout the year when crops are ready. There are many way to preserve the harvest, a few are: canning, freezing, or drying.
October
October is the time for the final harvest of the year. Tomatoes can be picked green and ripened in the house. Before the ground freezees rhubarb, asparagus, garlic, shallots, and horseradish can be planted. Compost and/or mulch can be added to the garden. Cover crops should be seeded as soon as the ground is ready (late September through October).
November and December
November and December is a great time to evaluate last years garden, to help make decisions for next years garden. A garden journal can be a great tool in making these decisions. Throughout the season make notes on what worked, what grew good, and what variety you like. Do not forget to enjoy the harvest.
Having a garden is a labor of love and a great accomplishment. It is an activity to share with the family, to create memories and a beneficial skill to be passed down through the generations. So make this next year a year full of gardening and growth.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager for the Wexford Conservation District. For more information and assistance in local conservation matter contact Tiffany by phone at (231)775-7681, ext. 3 or by email at wexford@macd.org.
