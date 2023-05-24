AAA: Gas prices rise, $1 less than 2022 Memorial Day weekend

With more than 1.1 million Michiganders projected to journey 50 miles or more this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, it shouldn’t be surprising that gas prices have risen.
AAA reported that gas prices are up 23 cents when compared to prices at the pump a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 8 cents less than this time last month and $1 less than this time last year, according to AAA.
AAA also reported motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $25 from 2022’s highest price last June.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand declined from 9.30 to 8.91 million barrels per day. The drop has reduced pressure on pump prices. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.4 million barrels of crude oil to 218.3 million barrels of crude oil.
Despite the recent increases at the pump, AAA said it’s unlikely that prices will come anywhere near the state average that holiday travelers paid last year of $4.60 per gallon.
“While Michigan drivers are seeing a double-digit increase in pump prices compared to this time last week, prices have held steady over the past few days,” Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson, said. “If gas demand increases ahead of Memorial Day weekend, drivers could see pump prices move higher.”
With more than 1.1 million Michiganders looking to travel this upcoming weekend, thousands will likely experience car trouble. For that reason, AAA said it is a good time to get a vehicle inspection.
A recent AAA Consumer Pulse survey found that 37% of Michiganders planning a summer road trip will get a professional vehicle inspection before their trip. Three in 10 drivers will conduct their own inspection. However, 23% say they have no plans to get a vehicle inspection before hitting the road this summer.
“A properly maintained vehicle is critical for a successful and safe road trip,” Woodland said. “We encourage all drivers to get a pre-trip inspection of their tires, battery, breaks, fluids and other basics. This could help prevent a breakdown before it happens.”
When it comes to tips for preventing car problems, AAA said, at minimum, you should check your tires once a month and definitely before taking a long trip. This includes tire inflation pressure and tread depth. While it shouldn’t come as a surprise that AAA recommends checking all four tires on the vehicle, it also means checking the spare tire if the vehicle has one.
The average car battery life is typically three to five years, so AAA said it is a good idea to check your battery for signs of whether it is nearing its end of life. If your engine is slow to start and/or your lights are dim, AAA said the battery may be nearing the end of its life. Visual signs of damage or corrosion are other indicators of deterioration. Drivers can ask for a battery check at a AAA Car Care Center or approved auto repair facility.
When it comes to the vehicle’s brakes, AAA said to listen for grinding sounds or feel for vibrations when applying the brakes. If you hear or feel either one, AAA said it likely is time to take your vehicle in for a brake inspection.
Before a road trip, it also is a good time to check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels. It also might be a good time to replace the wiper blades and replenish the windshield cleaner.
Finally, AAA recommends keeping a well-stocked emergency kit in your vehicle. The kit should include a flashlight and extra batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, non-perishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves, and shop rags or paper towels.
