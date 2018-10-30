AAA: Gas prices to continue decline...for now

CADILLAC — WIth the holiday travel season fast approaching, there's good news for motorists: Gas prices are expected to continue to decline.
At least for now.
AAA of Michigan reported recently the average price in Michigan for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $2.80, which is 2 cents more than last week, 20 cents less compared to last month and 27 cents higher than one year ago. AAA said the push for lower gas prices is due to seasonal demand, winter-blend fuel and falling crude prices.
As Michiganders settle into the fall driving season, which usually decreases demand for cheaper-to-produce winter-blend gasoline, AAA said it expects pump prices will likely continue to decline into next week.
"Michigan motorists saw a lot of volatility at the pump this week," AAA spokesperson Josh Carrasco said in a release. "Gas prices are starting to trend lower, aided by oil prices and gasoline supplies. Current market fundamentals show that drivers should see the price at the pump continue to decline in the short term."
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the New York Mercantile Exchange, W and T Offshore decreased 26 cents to settle at $67.59. Crude prices have mostly fallen this week, following the release of the Energy Information Administration’s weekly petroleum report that showed crude inventories increased for the fifth consecutive week.
AAA also reported domestic crude inventories gained 6.3 million barrels to total 422.8 million barrels — a level not seen since the beginning of the driving season in June, according to Energy Information Administration’s latest data. Continued growth in domestic crude barrels held in storage will likely cause prices to decline temporarily.
That trend, however, could change in the near future, according to AAA.
With pending U.S.-imposed sanctions on Iran’s crude exports set to go into effect on Nov. 4, lower crude prices may be short-lived as global supply tightens — robust global crude demand — later this fall, AAA said.
On average, Michigan motorists are spending $42 for a full tank of gasoline — $3 more than this time last year. Daily national, state and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.
