With the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the rearview, gas prices have dropped 6 cents when compared to a week ago, according to AAA of Michigan.
AAA said Monday Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.46 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 2 cents more than this time last month and 17 cents more than this time last year. Motorists are paying an average of $37 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $10 from when prices were their highest last May, according to AAA.
Every day up to 130,000 stations in the nation and more than 4,200 stations in Michigan are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
Last month, AAA reported more than 1.7 million Michiganders were expected to travel during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday. Nationwide, more than 55 million travelers were expected to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home, according to AAA.
For this forecast, AAA said the Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five days from Wednesday, Nov. 27-Sunday, Dec. 1.
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com.
