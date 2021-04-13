AAA reports that distracted driving remains common in U.S. and it's not just caused by smart phones

As traffic begins to pick up across the country, with increased vaccinations and decreased pandemic restrictions, AAA, law enforcement and other groups are reminding drivers about the importance of focusing on the road ahead and not on their smartphones during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
According to 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving crashes killed 3,142 people in the United States — an average of nine deaths per day. That number was up 10% from the year before (2,839 deaths in 2018).
According to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center, in 2019 there were 18,096 distracted driving crashes in Michigan, resulting in 70 fatalities.
“Distracted driving remains a growing traffic safety problem nationwide,‘ says Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson of AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Any distraction, whether it be texting or talking to a passenger, could be enough to cause a crash. AAA strongly urges drivers to focus on what’s most important, that’s the road in front of them.‘
Of those killed in crashes reported as involving a distracted driver, over 17% (532) were between the ages of 25-35.
According to federal crash data, over 13% of distraction-affected crashes involved confirmed use of smartphone. This represents roughly 1.2% of all fatal crashes, which underscores that while smartphone use is most frequently blamed for driver distraction, there are many other causes of distraction-affected crashes.
The top three driver distractions as identified by AAA are mobile phone use, in-vehicle technology and passengers in the vehicle.
“The bottom line is, if your mind is not focused on driving, you’re unable to properly react to what’s happening on the road in front of you. That puts other drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians at risk,‘ Woodland said.
“Any activity that takes your eyes off the road and your hands off the wheel is extremely reckless and puts you and others on the road at risk,‘ concurred Michael L. Prince, Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning director. “Whether it’s texting, eating, drinking, using GPS or talking to other passengers, it’s all dangerous while driving.‘
Most drivers (96%) believe typing or reading on a hand-held cellphone while driving to be very or extremely dangerous. Unfortunately, some of them do it anyway. Thirty-nine percent admitted to reading and 29% admit to typing on a smartphone at least once while behind the wheel within the past month.
Checking your phone at the stoplight can be risky, too. AAA research found that drivers can experience a “hangover effect‘ where the mind stays distracted for up to 27 seconds after using smartphones or voice-to-text vehicle infotainment systems to send text messages, make phone calls or update social media. In other words, once that light turns green, your mind may still be focused on your phone and not on the road.
House Bills 4277, 4278 and 4279 are currently pending before the Michigan House of Representatives that would deal with a variety of issues, including banning the use of handheld devices beyond just texting and driving to include the use of social media, video streaming and other cell phone technologies.
AAA offers these tips to avoid distracted driving:
• Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.
• Know where you’re going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.
• Pull over. If you must call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.
• Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.
• Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.
• Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.
• Activate Do Not Disturb. Setting up this feature on iPhone or Android device will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.
• Everyone should avoid distractions while in traffic. Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.
Researchers from Michigan State University are in the process of working with police agencies in Kent and Wayne counties to evaluate methods of enforcing distracted driving and cell phone use violations. During the research period, dynamic message signs will be used off-and-on to alert drivers to the highly visible enforcement. Researchers seek to determine if targeted safety messages have any measurable impact on driver behavior.
