Summer may not officially be here, but the time of year statistically the most dangerous for teen drivers is.
Nationwide, more than 30% of driving deaths involved teen drivers occurred during what is called the 100 deadliest days. It is roughly 14 weeks that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day that AAA is trying to bring attention to parents and teen drivers.
“Summer is historically a dangerous time for teen drivers. Once school is out, teens will spend more time on the road, often driving with friends at odd hours of the day and night,” AAA spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said. “Because of their inexperience, teens are more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors — like speeding, driving distracted and not wearing a safety belt. AAA urges parents to model safe driving behavior and reinforce safe driving habits with their teen drivers to help keep them safe this summer.”
When it comes to national teen driver statistics AAA said an average of 2,108 teens are involved in deadly crashes each year and of that 660, or more than 31%, occur during the span between Memorial Day and Labor Day. In Michigan, AAA reported, on average, 64 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes annually and of those, 23, or about 36%, occurred during the Memorial Day to Labor Day period.
Common risk factors for teen drivers include distracted driving through the use of electronics like cell phones or in-vehicle infotainment systems. Driving with other teens also is a common factor in teen crashes, according to AAA. Research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has shown that the risk of a fatal crash increases with the number of teens in a vehicle.
Speeding also is a factor in nearly 30% of fatal crashes involving teens, according to AAA. Finally, not wearing a safety belt is a factor in teen driver deaths. AAA said teens who buckle up significantly reduce their risk of dying or being seriously injured in a crash.
While parents can’t be with their teen drivers everywhere they go, AAA said they still can play a role in how they drive.
“The single most important thing parents can do to help their teens become safe drivers is to be involved in their ‘learning to drive’ process,” AAA Director of Driver Education Programs Rachel Wilson said. “Spend time coaching your teen while they’re behind the wheel and have a serious discussion about safety.”
Parents also can shape the kind of drivers their children are by leading by example. That means minimizing risky behaviors when driving and don’t drive aggressively. Avoid distractions and always wear your seatbelt.
AAA said a parent’s driving skills and judgment behind the wheel shape their child’s view of safe driving habits even before they are old enough to drive.
It is also wise to allow a teen to drive in a variety of conditions, including inclement weather, busy interstates and at night while a parent is inside the car. This will help the teen driver become more confident in imperfect situations, according to AAA.
Help teen drivers anticipate potential risks by teaching them defensive driving skills. This means constantly scanning the road for hazards and sharing advice on how to avoid them safely.
Finally, AAA suggests establishing a parent-teen-driving agreement. This will help to set family rules like when a teen can drive, where they can go and with who. Once that is set, AAA said also to clearly outline the consequences for breaking the rules and rewards for driving safely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.