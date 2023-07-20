AAR Cadillac expansion expected to create 41 new jobs

CADILLAC — AAR Mobility Systems in Cadillac is planning to expand with the help of a $500,000 grant from the state.
AAR Manufacturing, Inc., founded in 1982, is a leader in lightweight, rapidly-deployable mobility systems and sustainment solutions with government, military, and disaster relief applications worldwide. Its Cadillac facility designs and produces customized cargo pallet systems for air-transporting critical supplies for the U.S. Air Force. The company employs 294 Michigan residents.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, AAR is looking to install a new production line to manufacture its Friction Stir Weld Pallet and plans to expand at its facility in Cadillac, where it will make facility renovations and improvements as well as investment in additional machinery and equipment. The expansion aligns with the company’s long-term strategy to secure additional business with its primary customer and continue to be the leading designer and producer of cargo pallets for the Air Force.
The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $14 million and create 41 jobs supported by a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.
Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in Ohio because of the company’s relationships with the community, universities, and local businesses.
"The project builds on the state’s efforts to position itself as the global leader in the future of mobility and automotive manufacturing, and could lead to further investment in the state," the MEDC press release states.
Michigan Works is supporting the project with a $219,317 grant and the city of Cadillac plans to offer staff time and resources in support of the project.
For information on careers with AAR, visit https://www.aarcorp.com/en/careers/.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the MEDC to announce the AAR expansion, in addition to a business expansion and community revitalization project in Southfield and Marquette. The projects are expected to create a total of 136 new jobs and generate a total capital investment of $22.5 million.
“Let’s keep competing to win projects that bring good-paying, high-skill jobs home so everyone, in any community, can ‘make it’ in Michigan," Whitmer said. "Together, we will continue sending a clear message that Michigan is open for business and building on our momentum.”
“Today’s investments underscore Team Michigan’s commitment to delivering long-term economic growth for all Michiganders,” MEDC Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley. “We are grateful to the Governor, legislators and local partners for their continued support of our efforts. These projects reflect our commitment to seizing opportunities that make Michigan an even better place for each of our 10 million-plus friends and neighbors to live, work, visit, play, and create futures. We will continue working to win projects, invest in places and support our people as we encourage businesses of all sizes to make it in Michigan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.