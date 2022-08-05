AAR Mobility Systems awarded $173.5 million contract from U.S. Air Force

CADILLAC — AAR Mobility Systems in Cadillac is celebrating after recently acquiring a multi-year, $173.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to manufacture cargo pallets.
According to an AAR press release, the company was awarded a firm-fixed-price requirements contract from the to produce “Next Generation All Aluminum Cargo Pallets.” The basic contract period of performance is for 18 months with eight 12 month options and one six-month option.
The Next Generation All Aluminum Cargo Pallets will be manufactured in Cadillac, by AAR Mobility Systems, which specializes in the design and manufacture of mission-tailored configurations, integration/modification, re-fit of mobile shelter systems, internal slingable unit containers, specialty pallets, and life-cycle support for governments, militaries, and nonprofit organizations worldwide.
“AAR currently produces and repairs the existing generation 463L cargo pallets for the USAF to support its worldwide operational requirements,” said Lee Krantz, AAR senior vice president of Mobility Systems. “AAR is proud to continue the program with the next generation pallet for many years to come.”
AAR also provides legacy 463L systems cargo pallets to other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
According to the press release, “the next generation USAF all-aluminum pallet design will use corrosion resistant aluminum extrusions that are friction stir welded together, which is a form, fit, and function replacement for the legacy 463L pallet. The next generation pallet will continue to provide unparalleled strength-to-weight performance and reliability compared to alternative commercial pallet designs. The pallets are designed to be loaded and off-loaded on a variety of military and commercial aircraft.”
AAR will continue to supply legacy 463L pallets over the next several years during the transition to the next generation pallet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.