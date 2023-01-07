CADILLAC — What do you do when you find yourself out of a job, with no employment prospects for miles around?
You move, of course.
That’s what the residents of Jennings — a small lumber town near Crooked Lake in Missaukee County — had to do in the 1920s, when the largest employer at the time closed down.
For decades beginning in the early 1880s, Austin and William Mitchell operated one of their more extensive lumber camps in Jennings. According to Cadillac Evening News reports, the Mitchell Brothers Mill in Jennings was the only one to be operated year-round, with the exception also of the one located in Cadillac.
The timber holdings of Mitchell Brothers were located from 20 to 40 miles northeast of Jennings and were reached by the Jennings and Northeastern Railway, a narrow-gauge railroad some 60 miles in length, owned by Mitchell Brothers.
At Jennings, the Mitchell brothers built practically a whole town, erecting houses that they rented to the mill workers and camp workers. In total, the Mitchell brothers operated a saw mill, planing mill, flooring plant and chemical plant in Jennings, which was home to around 1,200 people and at the time was lauded as a “model sawmill village.”
The Mitchell Brothers Co. operated until the end of hardwood manufacture. The Jennings plant closed in 1920. Six years later, the Cobbs and Mitchell plant in Cadillac completed their last cut.
Since many of the houses in Jennings remained in good condition, the Mitchell Brothers came up with a plan to form a housing company, purchase a number of lots in Cadillac, move the houses onto them, remodel and then sell them.
A huge low-slung trailer, 20 by 40 feet, was built by the Acme Truck Company to try the experiment of moving the houses 11 miles from Jennings to Cadillac.
The large trailer would be backed under the houses after they were jacked up on the foundation, and then the houses would be transported to Cadillac and placed on new foundations and basements.
Joe Karcher, a local contractor, was hired to handle the job of relocating the homes.
The endeavor began in August 1922, when the first Jennings house was brought as far as the Clam River and halted until the bridge was reinforced.
A story in the Aug. 15 edition of the Cadillac News reported that after crossing the Clam River, workers were still trying to figure out the best way to proceed into town.
“The house from Jennings still stands on Delmar Street, back of the Franklin School,” the article reads. “Utility men not wanting to cut the wires Saturday at Carmel Street, where it had been intended to make the turn, the trailer was taken down East Division Street to Delmar and turned toward Chapin there. The wires now have been arranged for the passage of the structure but the lot is not yet ready to receive the house. Many people viewing the trailer and its unique load and the ease with which the big truck hauled the outfit eight miles Saturday morning from the Clam River bridge is the subject of much comment.”
Complications arose with the second building relocation, as well.
“The second house from Jennings was rolled along the 11 miles on the big Acme trailer this morning, reaching the intersection of Cass and Division streets this noon,” the Cadillac News reported on Aug. 18. “The house was loaded Wednesday, and just pulled out of the lot. Uneven ground made spotting and getting started quite a problem for the new driver. Not much progress was made yesterday. The structure was moved a block south to the school and a block east to the town hall, just making the turn south again by Thursday night. Planks had to be laid in the tracks on School Street, a soft, unimproved roadway.”
Although there was a steep learning curve, with each home moved into Cadillac, the process went smoother and smoother.
By Aug. 26, the houses from Jennings were coming into Cadillac at the rate of two every three days.
“At present the houses are being brought as far as the intersection of Division and Cass streets and there are allowed to remain until the early hours of the morning when the streets are free from automobiles and other obstacles to free passage through the city,” the Cadillac News reported. “Moving the houses on the mammoth trailer eliminates one of the annoying features of house-moving — that of twisting the framework and thereby loosening the nails and causing the house to develop cracks which admit cold air in the winter. The houses brought in on the trailer are not subjected to strain and therefore are as weather tight as originally built.”
News about the relocation effort spread quickly, eventually receiving “30,000 lines of publicity” in national press outlets.
“Such magazines as Popular Mechanics, Scientific American and Popular Sciences and several national distributors of news photographs have taken the pictures and descriptions of the enterprise for publication,” the Cadillac News reported.
In addition, a number of “moving picture men” from across the country traveled to Cadillac to film the event.
“The Acme Motor Truck Co. received a call from Operator Hoolihan at Ludington this morning that he was on the way,” the Cadillac News reported. “He comes from Chicago, representing the Educational Film Co., and is the first screen shooter on the job. The Pathe, Fox and other companies have signified their intention of screening the unusual proceeding for their tropical weeklies, also.”
A record move time of two hours and 50 minutes was reported on Nov. 18. At that time, 29 houses had already been moved into Cadillac, and Karcher had his crew busy putting foundations under the houses.
“The job is well organized now and it would have been possible to shoot over five or six a week had it not rained so much of late,” the Cadillac News noted. “When the weather cools off some more, so the roadway freezes up, the schedule will be sped up again and the larger houses also will be moved then.”
At the beginning of 1924, one of the largest houses in Jennings was brought to Cadillac.
“Joe Karcher went to Jennings after the house for John Hanson, foreman for Mitchell Brothers,” the Cadillac News reported. “It was too big to safely negotiate the streets of Cadillac and was severed by Mr. Karcher’s workmen, one-half being brought over at a time. The building is one of the highest yet brought over on the big Acme trailer. It is being rebuilt on lot at Sixth and Farrar streets.”
Around this time, it was reported that eight more trips would be made by Karcher and his crew before the electrical wires in town were replaced. It was necessary to remove the wires during the move in order for the passage through the streets of the bulky freight.
Eventually, a last call was issued to owners of houses in Jennings who wanted them moved to Cadillac or elsewhere before the siderails on the Clam River bridge were replaced.
All told, more than 100 homes were relocated from Jennings between 1922 and 1924, in addition to a church.
As the lumber industry declined in the 1920s, many congregants of the Finnish church in Jennings began to move to farms near Lake City and some went to Cadillac. In 1922, the church building was loaded onto an Acme truck and moved to Lake City to a plot of land on M-66.
The old church became a beacon in the Lake City area for many years and maintained its Finnish heritage as all services were conducted in that language. It was not until many of the Finns began to pass away and new families moved into the area that spoke only English that the primary language of the congregation was changed.
As the congregation continued to grow, a new church was built and the lumber from the original church was donated to a parish five miles west of Cedar Springs, where it was used to construct another church.
In Cadillac, a number of the relocated Jennings homes are still standing today.
According to calls the Cadillac News has received over the years from readers, the homes can still be seen in several areas of the city, including along Cotey Street, Chapin Street, Howard Street and Huron Place off North Boulevard.
