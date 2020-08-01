With Tuesday's primary quickly approaching, voters with absentee ballots should drop them off at their local dropbox or clerk’s office as soon as possible, according to the Office of the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan law states all ballots must be received by the clerk no later than 8 p.m. Aug. 4 to be counted. A complete list of ballot drop boxes is available online at www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/Ballot_Dropbox_Locations_697191_7.pdf. Voters may only return their ballot to the dropbox of their city or township.
In Lake County, the only drop box is located outside the Elk Township office's front door while only Lake Township has an outdoor drop box in Missaukee County. In Osceola County, Cedar Township has an indoor drop box that is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Wexford County has two dropbox locations including an indoor location at the Cherry Grove Township Hall that is available 24/7 leading up to the election and an outdoor drop box at the Cadillac Municipal Complex.
All absentee ballot requests should now be made in person at the clerk’s office, and with the possibility of postal delays ahead of the primary, voters should prepare to both request and vote their ballot in the same visit. Ballots can be requested, filled out, and immediately returned to the clerk now through 4 p.m. Aug. 3. Those still needing to register and then request and fill out a ballot can do so at their clerk’s office now through 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
