With Tuesday's primary quickly approaching, voters with absentee ballots should mail them immediately or drop them off at their local dropbox or clerk’s office as soon as possible, according to the Office of the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan law states all ballots must be received by the clerk no later than 8 p.m. Aug. 4 to be counted. A list of ballot drop boxes is available online at www.michigan.gov/documents/sos/Ballot_Dropbox_Locations_697191_7.pdf. Voters may only return their ballot to the dropbox of their city or township.
All absentee ballot requests should now be made in person at the clerk’s office, and with the possibility of postal delays ahead of the primary, voters should prepare to both request and vote their ballot in the same visit. Ballots can be requested, filled out, and immediately returned to the clerk now through 4 p.m. Aug. 3. Those still needing to register and then request and fill out a ballot can do so at their clerk’s office now through 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
Locally, county clerk offices in Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties are seeing larger numbers of absentee ballot use leading up to Tuesday's primary.
In Missaukee County, township clerks have issued 2,000 absentee ballots and of those 1,089 have already been returned while Osceola County issued 2,740 absentee ballots and of those 1,571 have been returned.
In Wexford County, Clerk Alaina Nyman said 3,974 absentee ballots have been issued with most originating in the City of Cadillac. Of that nearly 4,000 ballots issued, Nyman said 1,849 have been returned. For comparison, Nyman said in August 2016 1,072 absentee ballots were issued in the county.
"I think August turnout will be average for a primary, which is around 30% of voters," she said. "All precincts will be busy processing the AV. I don’t think it will be a late night because there are not several different ballot styles. The most ballots one precinct has is three, but the majority only have one ballot style."
That absentee ballot count continues to rise in the state with more than 900,000 ballots already returned of the more than 1.9 million that have been issued, according to the secretary of state office. For comparison, the week before the 2016 primary, roughly 546,000 absentee ballots were issued with more than 307,000 returned.
