CADILLAC — There's no award for the most-decorated home in the Cadillac area during the holidays, but if there was, a home on Linden Street would immediately make the short list.
Starting around 15-20 years ago, Linda and Tom Martin began collecting holiday decorations for display outside their home.
It started off small — a few inflatables and some lights. Every year, Linda said they would buy a few more decorations in clearance sales.
Today, Linda said they have around 25 inflatables and more than 100 sets of lights. They have so many decorations that when they're not being displayed around Christmas time, they have to be stored in three different places: a spare bedroom, in the basement and in the shed.
From the road, the home appears completely surrounded by an assortment of inflatables that run the gamut from Santa on a train to holiday-themed M&Ms. The backyard is even more elaborate, featuring a Santa that stands more than 10 feet tall overlooking a winter wonderland of inflatables, stringed lights and holiday music playing quietly through outside speakers.
With help from family members, Linda said it generally takes around three weekends to finish decorating — or about a week and a half in total days.
Even after putting them up, Linda said it's a lot of work maintaining the decorations, as they have to blow the snow off them every night with a leaf blower.
She said they lose a couple of inflatables each year to wear and tear, as well as weather-related incidents, such as when a tree fell on their house a few years ago.
Linda said they love seeing the reactions from people walking and driving by. On one occasion after a Christmas concert at the high school, Linda said they counted 149 cars drive by the house, slowing down enough to check it out.
The grandkids love it too, although they all have their own opinions about which decorations are the best: one likes the giant Santa; one likes the Grinch, etc.
"It's a lot of work but it's alright," Linda said. "It makes us happy."
