CADILLAC — Farmers aren’t known for their propensity to complain about the weather, especially during a summer that has seen prodigious amounts of rain and heat.
That being said, they also realize that too much of a good thing eventually can cause problems.
Farmers with produce stands at the Cadillac Farmers Market took a few minutes of their days on Tuesday to discuss how things have been going this year.
While the season has been good overall, excessive rain and heat have created some complications for farmers and even some crop damage.
“It’s been challenging but fruitful,” said Sarah Saldivar. “Pun intended.”
Saldivar said flower growth has been especially good this year as a result of the rainfall during the last couple of months but that same rain also has caused some splitting in her tomatoes.
“They heal but they’re not as pretty,” Saldivar said.
A crop that was particularly affected by conditions early in the season were apples, which Saldivar said were destroyed as a result of a killing frost in May.
“Apples were the biggest loss for us,” Saldivar said. “Everything else was a little stunted but things are starting to pull together now.”
Gloria Roderick said it was a slow start for her crops, as well.
“We’re at the mercy of Mother Nature,” said Roderick, who has been selling produce at the Cadillac Farmers Market for 40 years. “Our potatoes were split from too much moisture and deer ate all our peas and a good portion of our beans. Things are starting to pick up now though. Overall, I’m doing pretty good for a little old lady.”
Milo Byler Jr. said while they were able to escape much of the damage from the killing frost on account of their crops being protected by sprinklers, excessive moisture did cause some rotting in his strawberries in July.
Yields of most of their crops have been about average this year but Byler said for some reason onions have fared especially well.
For Ron Burgtorf, the late season killing frost destroyed much of his plumb harvest and lightened his apple yields. Fortunately, Burgtorf said most other crops have done great, particularly peaches and melons.
Vickie Bosscher said rain levels have been perfect for her corn fields; the difficulty she’s had this year is the heat.
“Corn is ripening a little too quickly because of the hot weather,” Bosscher said. “We can’t get rid of (the corn) fast enough.”
The Cadillac Farmers Market is held every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Commons Market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.