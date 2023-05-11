CADILLAC — Availability and affordability were two of the top concerns of the more than 30 residents, municipal leaders, service providers and others regarding the internet and internet access at a public discussion Wednesday.
The meeting held at Mackinaw Trail Middle School was part of an ongoing effort by the state to get input from the public regarding the challenges they face obtaining internet service. In addition to the availability and affordability, other concerns included access to internet-ready devices, being technically savvy enough to use them if access and devices were available and awareness of what was available locally.
The most talked about issues were the lack of infrastructure in Northern Michigan followed by the cost associated with either having it installed or getting access to the internet. Some in attendance also questioned if this was going to be another case of a lot of effort for little results.
While a timeline was not as concrete, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Digital Equity Director Allie Herkenroder said this region as well as every region of the state was going to get access to the service as part of this unprecedented funding through the Digital Equity Act.
“I can say two things. The first one is one of (Michigan High-Speed Internet)’s goals is universal availability, which quite literally means having it available anywhere throughout the state,” she said. “We are very intentional that we are doing as much outreach as possible to understand the problems through all parts of the state so we can solve that problem or implement ways to solve that problem.”
The second thing, according to Herkenroder, is with Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program funding, which is where the dollars to bring this internet access to all parts of the state is coming from, there are three priorities for funding.
These included unserved areas, underserved areas and community anchor institutions such as hospitals, governmental buildings, libraries and schools.
Herkenroder said this is very similar to what was done in the 1930s and the rural electrification program. In May 1935, President Franklin Roosevelt issued an executive order creating the Rural Electrification Administration “to initiate, formulate, administer, and supervise a program of approved projects with respect to the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric energy in rural areas.”
“We will make sure that we will equitably roll these dollars out because we understand that when there have been major gaps, we have to do more to make sure that we fill in those gaps,” she said. “We are trying very diligently to make sure we understand where all that infrastructure is through this asset infrastructure map. We want to make sure we are hitting those unserved or underserved locations because they have been without it for so long.”
Since January, the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office has been reaching out to Michigan residents for ideas on how best to spend a $1.6 billion federal investment to expand high-speed internet service with the end goal of achieving digital equity across the state.
The Cadillac event was part of the MI Connected Future Tour and the second to last stop in Region 2 of the state. The final stop is today in Traverse City and the Upper Peninsula will be the location of several meetings next week. Next week’s meetings will end the tour.
Once completed, the data collected will be computed and analyzed and a draft plan will be made. In June, Herkenroder said they will hit the road again to hold public meetings for people to review and provide input about the draft plan. While that meeting will not likely be held at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, a meeting will be held somewhere in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.