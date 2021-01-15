EVART — Osceola County dispatch says you should avoid US-10 near 5 Mile west of Evart.
Weather conditions led to an accident and the road is down to just one lane, as of shortly after 1 p.m. Friday. The closure is expected to last "for a period of time."
Dispatch told the Cadillac News that the fire department is asking people to look for alternate routes.
No information was readily available on any injuries.
Earlier on Friday, Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch Authority warned that road conditions were worsening, writing on Facebook, "The roads are icing up with this wet snowy slushy mixture we have! We are getting quite a few accidents, mainly on the freeway in both counties.. Please slow down if you are traveling today and use caution with any emergency vehicles that may be assisting these drivers."
