IDLEWILD — Investigators believe that exposure to carbon monoxide was a factor in the death of a man earlier this month in Lake County.
On Dec. 5 at around 11:17 a.m., units from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Yates Township Fire Department and the Webber Township Fire Department were dispatched to an unknown fire on 38th Street and E. Nelson Road near Idlewild.
Upon arrival, units discovered a travel trailer on fire, as well as a deceased person and a canine, in the burned trailer. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Team was requested to assist in the investigation.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said it appears as though the victim was using a large propane tank to heat his home. As a result of carbon monoxide exposure, the victim lost consciousness and the tank eventually exploded, causing the home to catch fire.
Martin said these results are preliminary at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Yates Township Fire Department, Webber Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Division, Mid-Michigan Medical Examiner's Office, and Lake County Central Dispatch.
