CADILLAC — The financial situation is looking pretty rosy right now in the city of Cadillac.
During a recent council work session, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia and Director of Finances Owen Roberts laid out the particulars of the city’s budget and had a lot of good news to share.
“We’re very fiscally strong,” Peccia said. “I’m not trying to jinx anything ... but we’ve weathered the pandemic storm and came out strong, much stronger than where we were before.”
Peccia said Cadillac’s hardy financial condition is due to a number of factors, including the “conservative fiscal character of our city.”
Relatively modest compensation for employees, deferred upgrades to the city’s vehicle fleet, and constantly seeking out grants and outside funding opportunities are some of the ways in which the city has strengthened its bottom line, Peccia said.
As a result of these types of practices, Peccia said the city has been able to amass a fund balance much higher than the policy benchmark of 15% of expenditures: the city’s fund balance currently is more than 60% of expenditures.
Roberts added that supplemental assistance from the state and federal government also has contributed to the city’s robust fund balance and general fund.
Personal property tax reimbursements of $300,000 to $500,000 a year from the state are something that Roberts doesn’t factor into the budget, so when these payments come in, they are like a cherry on top of a cake that is already built and structurally sound.
During the beginning of the pandemic, Roberts said the city cut spending significantly due to reductions in services provided by staff and major delays in ordering certain materials. More than $300,000 the city did spend during that time was covered by the payroll reimbursement program that is part of the federal government’s COVID-related assistance funding. In addition, Roberts said the city still has about $1 million on the way in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Discussion is still ongoing in regard to how this money will be spent.
Peccia said another factor that is contributing to the city’s financial strength is recent economic growth, thanks in part to tax abatement and incentive programs that have been instrumental in the creation of a number of developments, including the Cadillac Lofts.
The city’s tax base has steadily risen over the last couple of years, from $223 million in 2019 to a projected $271 million in fiscal year 2022-2023. That’s a projected $667,823 increase in taxes generated over that period of time.
In addition, the city recently received $112,000 in state tax sharing revenue from the two recreational marijuana businesses in town, which was a surprisingly high number considering that the city received only a fraction of that amount a year before.
Total budgeted revenues of city-wide operations are projected to be $20.5 million while planned expenditures are $22.1 million. The city is in the red for the year by about $1.6 million, almost exclusively due to the spending down of capital improvement bond proceeds received in 2020, which bled over into the current fiscal year.
Of the $7,721,900 in general fund dollars projected to be spent in fiscal year 2022-2023, funding for police department operations takes up the biggest chunk, at $2,273,000, followed by the fire department at $1,600,900, and public works at $1,106,300. Other major expenditures include $378,100 for financial services, $368,000 for city clerk/treasurer department, $355,100 for the city complex, $332,300 for the office of the city manager, $397,000 for culture and recreation services, $303,000 for economic development and assistance, $200,000 for legal services, $99,200 for intergovernmental costs, $144,000 for assessing services, $55,000 for legislative costs, $19,000 for code enforcement, and $16,000 for election services.
While things are looking up right now, Peccia and Roberts said there are some challenges and uncertainties on the horizon, including an impending Headlee rollback, rising inflation and staff losses due to the so-called “Great Resignation” stemming from the pandemic.
The police department has been hit particularly hard by staff losses in the last couple of years. Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said they’re trying to fill several positions from a relatively small pool of potential candidates. Making matters more difficult for Cadillac are the “unprecedented” incentives being offered by the Michigan State Police and departments in the southern half of the state to attract available applicants from the north.
As far as inflation goes, Roberts said it remains a “red flag” and could lead to substantial costs for the city, especially relating to fuel expenditures and cost-of-living pay increases for employees. Roberts said one idea to help city staff offset rising inflationary costs is to pay them a “one-time-premium” at the beginning of the year. Fortunately, even with rising inflation, Roberts said they’ve been able to keep health insurance co-pays for employees at very modest levels. The proposed budget also recommends a cost-of-living adjustment of 2.75-3.5% for all union and nonunion employees.
With the housing market going crazy right now, Roberts said another hit to the city’s budget will come from uncapped property tax values after home sales, triggering a Headlee rollback as the city’s perceived growth outstrips the rate of inflation. This will be the fourth time in five years that a rollback has occurred, and will restrict the increase in property tax revenues to about 5.35%.
Roberts has coined a phrase to describe the impact that these rollbacks have on city coffers: they’re getting more tax revenues, it’s just “less more.” Roberts said it’s better than experiencing revenue loss but still not an ideal situation.
The department of public works budget is stable but director Jeffrey Dietlin said they’ve been steadily losing revenue over the years as more people switch to energy efficient appliances and other green technologies.
“I’m an environmentalist but it does hurt use when people use less water,” said Dietlin, who added that while people using less water does have a small positive impact on the amount of wear and tear done to water and sewer infrastructure, it isn’t enough to offset the loss in revenue from decreased use.
To keep up with system maintenance and capital improvement expenditures — including the construction of a new well field off 44 Road — the budget includes a recommendation for a 3% increase in user charges for water and sewer. Roberts commented that small, incremental increases on a regular basis are much easier for taxpayers to swallow than an increase of 10% or 7.5% in one year — something they had to do several years ago to bring rates up closer to the cost of maintaining the service.
The Cadillac City Council will hold a public hearing on the third Monday in May to gather feedback about the proposed 2022-2023 budget. On July 1, the annual operating budget takes effect.
