Accumulating snowfall expected through the week

CADILLAC — It may not be the first snowfall of the season, but winter weather will be amping up this week.
Forecasters predict a weather system will sweep through the Midwest starting Tuesday and continuing until Thursday, bringing plenty of snow to Michigan. The system itself is only expected to drop about one to three inches, but the potential for lake effect snow could lead to even greater accumulation through the week.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said snowfall will begin late Tuesday morning and pick up in the evening. As the system passes through, the snow should slow down, with some flurries occurring through Thursday.
Pastelok said the potential for lake effect snow will climb as the week goes on and pick up between Thursday and Friday. He said snow brought on by the initial weather system won’t add up to more than three inches, but it may be exasperated by lake effect flakes.
Late week snow will start to become more severe heading toward Manistee, and Pastelok said the Cadillac area should be prepared for accumulating snow and rough roads on Friday.
Michigan State Police Cadillac Post Sgt. Eric Sumpter said the best way to avoid disaster on winter roads is to be prepared. Most accidents that occur following snowfall are speed related, and he encourages drivers to remain slow and steady to avoid loss of control.
“These first storms are very dangerous because the ground is not frozen,” he said. “So once they leave the roadway, you see a tremendous amount of rollover crashes that can injure or kill someone, because the ground and the ditch just outside the shoulder is not frozen.”
If forecasters are calling for snow, Sumpter said drivers should account for extra travel time, especially during morning and evening commutes where traffic is at its highest.
Aside from speed, it’s also important that drivers keep a reasonable distance between their vehicle and the vehicle in front of them to evade potential fender benders. Accumulating snowfall can create slippery conditions, so drivers are urged to start braking early.
“Don’t let that stop sign sneak up on you,” he said. “Prepare for it and start stopping at a greater distance away from the stop sign.”
Breakdowns and accidents happen, even to those who are the most careful on the road. Sumpter said drivers should keep a roadside kit stashed away in their vehicle in the event that they need to brave the conditions while they wait for roadside assistance.
His recommended checklist includes: a warm blanket, a winter hat, gloves, a flashlight and some type of road flare or blinking light. When people experience a crash, their first instinct is usually to get out and investigate, but Sumpter said they should stay put, because they’re in more danger when they stand on the shoulder of the road.
The upcoming snow sweep is the first of many, as most northern Michiganders know. To be ready for the long haul, Sumpter said drivers should ensure their vehicle maintenance is up-to-date and make sure their tires are suitable for snow.
