CADILLAC — For those who like things cold and snowy, this story is for you.
AccuWeather’s annual winter forecast for the lower 48 is out and the long-range forecast team predicts an active winter season in the Midwest.
AccuWeather Expert Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said the weather experienced in January and February this past winter will likely be coming back again. He said unlike last winter where snowy, colder weather didn’t start until after the first of the new year, this winter will likely start early in November or sometime in December.
Last January the polar vortex unleashed a record cold snap across much of the U.S., but at least for the first part of winter, the polar vortex isn’t expected to make a debut, according to Pastelok. While Pastelok cautioned that predicting exactly how the polar vortex will behave several months out is difficult to do, he stated that it could still be a key player in part of the winter.
“The polar vortex is particularly strong this year, and that means that frigid air is likely to remain locked up over the polar region early in winter,‘ Pastelok said.
Instead, he said cold air that could reach the Midwest at times early in the season is likely to originate from a Siberian Connection, rather than straight from the North Pole, and that has implications on just how cold it will get. However, conditions may change and allow the polar vortex and accompanying Arctic air to bust loose later during the winter, he said.
In the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, it is predicted cold air will encourage several lake-effect snow events. He also said the expectation for temperatures from December-February will be 2 degrees colder than average.
Residents will want to stock up on shovels, as an above-normal season for snowfall is in the offing, he said. He said there also is potential that the polar vortex could slide south in the late winter, which could ruin the early part of spring in the region.
