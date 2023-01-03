CADILLAC — At the start of the new year, people often rededicate themselves to getting fit and eating healthy, but they won’t meet their goals overnight.
New Year’s resolutions are made in an effort to push oneself toward some kind of lifestyle change, but perhaps the most popular is the desire to have better health.
The methods for reaching this goal are seemingly straight forward — eat better food and exercise consistently. But those who don’t take the time to build healthy habits run the risk of feeling discouraged and, eventually, giving up their goal altogether.
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority Outpatient Operations Manager Sheryl Dey said it’s common for people to get in over their heads about meeting a New Year’s resolution because they set the bar too high.
They see their journey as one, year-long effort with an end result of total lifestyle transformation, but Dey said they’ll find more success by setting smaller, more achievable goals.
“Take a look at what you want to do, and set it up in small increments. Don’t say, by the end of the year, this is what’s going to happen,” she said. “Say, by the end of the next two weeks, this is what I want to achieve, and then, at the end of those two weeks, you take a look at it and then you either say, I’m doing OK with this, or I need to revise it in some way, shape or form.”
Another reason that people might abandon their New Year’s resolution early on is a lack of support. When people aim to make drastic changes to their lifestyle, like losing a large amount of weight or quitting drinking, Dey said they jump in without letting their loved ones know about their goal.
If the people around you don’t know that you’re trying to build healthy habits like watching what you eat, cutting back on drinking, or stopping smoking, it can lead to feelings of isolation.
Even though this type of resolution is focused on a transformation of bodily health, Dey said mental and emotional health still play a large role. When people don’t take care to develop a support system and plan their goal-setting accordingly, they might start to feel low.
“Especially if you’re prone to depression or anxiety, it can increase the depression or the anxiety that you have about yourself and your inability to follow through on something,” Dey said. “People genuinely want to do this, and then when they don’t, they kind of feel like they’ve failed.”
Dey herself has never been a big proprietor of New Year’s resolutions, because she’s seen the negative impact they can have on the mental health of others. However, she said she understands that people enjoy participating in the tradition, so she does her best to encourage a safe and thoughtful path toward achieving goals in the new year.
She added that there’s never a bad time to start making healthy changes. Those who want to see a difference in themselves and in their lifestyle can take the steps to do so at any time, but they’re usually inspired by the “clean slate” feel of a new year.
Cadillac YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Bob Reddick said the start of a new year always means higher membership volume and greater foot traffic at the facility.
He said many first-time and returning members will share with YMCA staff that they’re hoping to achieve a fitness goal as part of a New Year’s resolution, so creating an encouraging and supportive environment is important.
No matter someone’s health and wellness needs, Reddick said there’s likely a tool at the Y that can help them succeed. The YMCA facility includes a pool, basketball gym, cardio and weight-lifting equipment, group exercise classes and a free, 60-day program that focuses on setting attainable goals and staying on track.
The YMCA can also provide child care for its members, which can remove the burden of having to seek a babysitter to make time for a workout.
Reddick said the YMCA aims to inspire its members to pursue healthy habits year-round, but the new year is sometimes the final push people need to make lifestyle changes because it symbolizes a fresh start.
Though there are some members who lose steam as February and March roll around, Reddick has seen many people stick out their resolution to the end for the sake of their health.
“What we put in our body and what we do with our body makes all of the difference,” he said. “When we choose to consume healthy foods and exercise, it not only helps our body to be healthier and lose weight, but it helps our mind and soul.”
Like Dey, Reddick believes that truly healthy habits cannot be developed overnight. There needs to be a plan for success in place that YMCA members can follow and track their progress along their journey.
In addition, he said transforming your lifestyle is about perspective and positive attitude, and it’s the YMCA’s goal to help its members maintain the mindset of success.
