The American Civil Liberties Union Northwest Michigan Lawyers Committee issued a letter requesting the Michigan Attorney General file an action in the Michigan Court of Appeals regarding last summer’s termination of two Northern Lakes Community Mental Health board members.
In particular, the ACLU Northwest Michigan Chairman Michael Naughton requested that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel file a quo warranto action on behalf of Justin Reed and Nicole Miller. A quo warranto is a writ or legal action requiring a person to show by what warrant an office or franchise is held, claimed or exercised.
In the Jan. 5 letter sent to Nessel’s office, it stated Reed and Miller were wrongfully and illegally removed by the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners from their position as appointed members of the NLCMH Authority without proper basis or cause. As a result, the ACLU contended that Reed and Miller are entitled to be reinstated according to a writ of quo warranto, which must be brought by Nessel.
On May 4, Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. If the action proceeds, the authority will cease to exist as an entity and all six counties will have one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law. Members of the CMH include Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Dissatisfaction with Northern Lakes expressed by Grand Traverse County is mostly connected with services provided to inmates of the Grand Traverse County Jail and the feeling that more services are needed.
If Grand Traverse County or any other county in the CMH opts to leave the authority, all six counties will have to find a new way to provide the mental health services they are responsible for. They can do it alone or they can partner with any other contiguous counties.
This issue leading to the potential departure for Grand Traverse County is connected to one of the CMH’s employees. The Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners did not want Joanie Blamer to become the new Chief Executive Officer for the CMH. Since the retirement of Northern Lakes’ former CEO, Karl Kovacs, Blamer had been serving as the interim CEO until a permanent replacement was found, but she was replaced by Brian Martinus in October.
While the Grand Traverse board’s feelings toward Blamer taking the position may have been something many were aware of because the county is contemplating leaving the six-county collaborative, it was made crystal clear after its special meeting on July 12.
It was during that meeting the Grand Traverse board voted to remove Reed and Miller, citing possible neglect of duties. The Grand Traverse board cited two previously voted-on resolutions that asked for the Northern Lakes board to look into possible violation of board rules by Blamer as it was alleged she talked to board members outside of a board meeting.
The board also cited that Reed and Miller did not vote to rescind an offer to make Blamer the new chief executive officer for the CMH, which they believe went against the board’s purview.
Ultimately, the board voted to remove them by a tally of 4-3. Before they were removed from the Northern Lakes board, both Reed and Miller had the chance to speak.
Reed asked board members to table the discussion. He also told them he reached out to the ACLU because he felt his civil rights had been violated.
With the NLCMH Authority searching for a new CEO, while also trying to update NLCMH enabling agreement, it recently voted to temporarily cease the search process for the new CMH leader.
Although there has been disagreement during the past year about many things between Northern Lakes authority members, that decision was not one of them.
The discussion hinged on if the CEO search could be done effectively if there were changes to the enabling agreement. Some members of the NLCMH authority believed it could not, and ultimately, so did all the members.
The decision was made at the December NLCMH Authority board meeting and delayed the CEO search. It will be revisited sometime in the spring. If no changes are made to the enabling agreement, it would call for a special advisory board consisting of the Grand Traverse Administrator and one county commissioner from all six Northern Lakes member counties to approve the new CEO chosen by the authority board.
