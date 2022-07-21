CADILLAC — For the second time in just over two months, a new member of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners needed to be appointed.
While the first time new commissioner Jason Baughan was appointed due to former commissioner Judy Nichols’ health issues, Wednesday Kathy Adams was seated due to the unexpected death of Mike Bengelink.
Adams, the former Cherry Grove Township Supervisor, said she had been talking to Bengelink about possibly serving the community in a different capacity when the call came in about Bengelink’s death.
“I was just talking to Mike (Bengelink) about this other thing last week, which is why (his death) is so shocking,” Adams said. “(Commissioner) Brian (Potter) called and said there was a big need and asked if I would ever consider this (appointment)?”
Adams said her time as a township supervisor will only help her as a commissioner, but she knows there is more to learn. Adams also confirmed she intends to run for the District 4 commissioners’ seat, which Bengelink was running for the unopposed Republican nomination on the Aug. 2 Primary.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman confirmed that Adams had filed the necessary paperwork to run as a non-party affiliated candidate Wednesday. That means she will not be on the Primary ballot but will appear on the November ballot.
In addition to Adams’ appointment to the board, District 5 Commissioner Mike Bush was nominated and voted in as the new vice chairman. Ben Townsend also was nominated but politely declined the nomination. Adams was appointed to be on the human resources and public safety committee, while Brian Potter was appointed to be the new chairman. District 6 commissioner Julie Theobald was appointed to the finance committee. Potter also will be on the executive committee.
Adams also will serve as a board liaison on multiple other boards or commissions, including the Lake Mitchell Improvement Authority and the 911 committee.
At the end of the meeting, each commissioner spoke about Bengelink and many had quotes they read, which was what Bengelink was known for doing during his bi-monthly board comments. Some, like Potter, were more succinct in their comments about the loss of their fellow commissioner.
“Hell of a guy. He will be missed,” Potter said.
