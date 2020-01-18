Added snowmobile patrols for Martin Luther King Jr weekend

CADILLAC — Taking safety into consideration, the Department of Natural Resources will be upping snowmobile patrols during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
In an attempt to decrease the number of snowmobile injuries, fatalities and noise complaints, the DNR conservation officer, along with local, state and federal law enforcement, will be conducting group patrols to help make sure snowmobilers "Ride Right."
"Any time there is a holiday weekend where people get more time than just their standard two-day weekend, there are usually more people out," Conservation Officer Lt. Joe Molnar said. "With that, we want to make sure everyone is safe and gets home at the end of the day."
Last January, five snowmobile fatalities occurred in Michigan the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Alcohol or drugs were confirmed in three of those fatalities and four were located in the Upper Peninsula according to a DNR newsletter.
During the 2019-2020 snowmobile season, there have been six fatalities in Michigan, including one in Boon Township where a 28-year-old man from Grand Rapids lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.
This all comes as part of the DNR's Ride Right campaign, advising riders to ride on trails, ride at a safe speed and ride sober.
Poor visibility can also be a factor in snowmobile accidents, DNR's acting district law supervisor for the eastern Upper Peninsula Sgt. Jerry Fitzgibbon said in a DNR newsletter.
"Following too close to the snowmobile in front of you or riding during a snowstorm reduces your visibility and increases the risk of missing a curve, colliding with a tree or even other snowmobiles,‘ Fitzgibbon said. “Everyone should use extreme caution and slow down when their visibility is impacted."
In addition to increased patrols, officers have also planned additional sound enforcement patrols to maintain legal noise levels, particularly on trails that go through private property and residential areas.
"Some of the biggest complaints we get are regarding noise," Molnar said. "Snowmobiles can be loud and riders need to be conscious about that. Especially when the majority of our trail systems go through or butt right up to private property."
Riders can be on the trails 24-hours a day, Molnar said, but there are limits to how much noise they can make.
"If we have a rider that we feel may be above the legal decibel levels, we can pull them over and do a test with special machines we have," he said. "If we find that the vehicle is above that decibel level, we will issue a citation."
In recent years, excessive noise from snowmobiles and trespassing complaints have resulted in the loss of over 400 miles of trails after landowners closed access that navigated through their private properties, according to a DNR newsletter.
As far as the number of people out on the trails and what trails can expect the most traffic in Cadillac and the surrounding areas, Molnar said it is hard to judge just how busy this weekend will be.
"With the weather this winter, it is hard to say just how many people will be out on the trails," he said. "But Saturday is supposed to bring some good snow and will be good conditions for snowmobiling."
