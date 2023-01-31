CADILLAC — Ever since the COVID pandemic, a light has been shone on the issues many people face regarding mental health.
Just because the light has shone, however, it doesn’t mean the issues are fixed or went away. They remain. For that reason, the Cadillac News is looking at issues surrounding mental health and how they impact local people.
The purpose of this is to bring attention to the problems with the ultimate goal of finding solutions, but as readers will see, the problem isn’t going to be easy to address. The fixes will take time, money and other resources.
The first focus point is going to be with law enforcement.
They are the first responders who are called to protect and serve the community when there is a problem. In some cases, this leads to arrests and incarceration in jail. What happens, however, when the person is having a mental health crisis, or once a person is incarcerated they experience one?
Both law enforcement and corrections officers have hours of training, which includes mental health training, but they are not equipped or prepared to address the issues many people they interact with are experiencing.
With this in mind, the Cadillac News reached out to Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor to talk to him about the challenges his agency faces on the law enforcement side and the corrections side.
First and foremost, Taylor said while his deputies and corrections officers have annual mental health training, they are not mental health professionals. The most common call his deputies will respond to involves people who are contemplating, attempting or completed the act of suicide. He said these types of calls are stressful, dangerous and taxing on his staff.
“Those types of incidents can have a negative impact and they can escalate to suicide by cop. Those types of incidents are happening around the country,” Taylor said.
While there have been incidents where it appeared a person was trying to have that be the outcome locally, Taylor said it has not happened locally. While it hasn’t happened yet, he said it is entirely possible.
A few years ago an incident occurred that appeared to be someone looking for that outcome, but training, compassionate individuals and cool heads prevailed, according to Taylor.
The incident in question occurred on April 23, 2017, near Manton, and it involved a man who had left his home with a long gun and was threatening to harm himself. After they secured the man’s home, they searched the surrounding wooded area, and that is when deputies found him.
After several incidents of the man pointing the gun at the officers and them taking cover, he retreated to his home. After a short while, he came outside and continued to point the weapon at officers. Eventually, police were able to disarm him and take him into custody using less-than-lethal measures.
Taylor also said deputies are often called to a home where a person claims some people are chasing them, looking in their windows, stalking them or harassing them but there is no evidence to support that. He said they possibly damage their property and become destructive in their behavior and the people around them who are not in crisis have to deal with it.
That is when law enforcement is thrust into the middle of the situation, Taylor said.
Toward the end of January, Taylor said 88 people were incarcerated in the Wexford County Jail, which is more than half of the total capacity of the jail.
Of that 88, Taylor said 27 of those inmates are seeing someone from community mental health regularly or weekly. While that number includes some of the same people multiple times, roughly 10 of the 27, he said it is not uncommon for 75 to 80% of the inmates to have had at least one visit with community mental health during their incarceration.
Advanced Correctional Healthcare is the vendor Wexford County has contracted with to provide medical service. Mary Jackson, who is a registered nurse with the company, said without looking at numbers she would estimate that at least 75% of the inmates incarcerated at the Wexford County Jail have mental health issues as part of their story.
While a lot of those issues are in the realm of anxiety and/or depression, she said there also are other issues inmates are dealing with. Of that 75%, Jackson also said it is likely that 75% of them also have a drug or alcohol issue.
“What we see is they have an underlying mental health condition and that prompts them to be substance users,” she said. “They are trying to fix the mental health issues they have been covering up with drugs or alcohol.”
She said regardless of where a person is working in the healthcare field, mental health is an issue.
For Taylor, the No. 1 issue is not having a place to take the inmates who are in crisis to allow them to get the help they need.
Wexford County Jail Administrator Lt. Mike McDaniel said his staff is doing the best it can to help address some of the issues. There is the training they receive, including at least four hours devoted to mental health, but it is not enough.
He said before the pandemic, it wasn’t uncommon to have five to seven inmates request a regular visit from community mental health and, as mentioned earlier, it’s nearly four times that amount.
“During the pandemic, (mental health issues) affected a lot of people and we are seeing that on the law enforcement and corrections side,” he said. “More facilities would help, but it is not a fix-all.”
Where it would help is when there is someone in crisis, they could take them to a location and have them placed in the first 24 hours. Currently, that isn’t the case and they are lucky if placement can be found in a few weeks. If the inmate is violent and in a mental health crisis, the chances for placement are even less.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Dohring said regardless of whether it is deputies or corrections officers, they both are dealing with so many people on drugs that it is hard to know if they are in crisis, on drugs or both until a few days after they have been arrested and put in jail. If they are experiencing a mental health crisis, Dohring said being in jail is probably the worst place for them to be.
Taylor agreed.
“If they are in jail and in crisis, they will decline. They get worse. It’s sad to see,” Taylor said. “The judges are willing to give (personal recognizance) bonds if you can find a bed (in a mental health facility), but there are no beds.”
What they have are two medical cells and six segregation cells. That allows for there to be a closer eye kept on them, but also allows them to not be able to harm themselves, other inmates or staff. They also utilize tablets that can help connect inmates in crisis with a mental health professional. Again, it has helped but it doesn’t address everything.
