Administrator: Wexford Co. to get $160K in first opioid settlement payment

CADILLAC — During Wednesday’s Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting, Administrator Joe Porterfield informed commissioners a sizable payment was coming to the county coffers in the next few days.
That money, equaling roughly $160,000, was from the opioid settlement the county was getting from entering into a lawsuit a few years ago. Porterfield said the county should receive the money soon and the amount is due to one of the companies involved paying five years of settlement at one time.
He said an opiate settlement committee was previously formed but has yet to meet, but its first meeting has been scheduled and the frequency they meet should increase now that the first payment is about to come.
“We knew the money would be coming soon, so we set up the first meeting of the committee. Then we will figure out how often we will start meeting,” Porterfield said.
Late last year, Porterfield said the county had not received any settlement funding, but everything was set once dispersed. This included a special fund in the 2023 budget because the funds have restricted uses. In addition to the $160,000 payment, the county also will receive $25,000 annually for many years based on the settlement announced last summer.
The Master Settlement Agreement between the municipalities and these defendants requires the monies to be used for a variety of abatement measures approved by the Federal Court in Cleveland.
This settlement is the first of its kind to administer resources directly to the state and local governments, specifically for relief programs to help rebuild the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic.
The settlement also will allow for a broad range of approved abatement uses by state and local governments.
Developed in consultation with the nation’s leading public health experts, the list of pre-approved uses includes a wide range of intervention, treatment, education and recovery services so that state and local governments can decide what will best serve their communities.
Unlike the funds connected to the American Rescue Plan, Porterfield said there is no timeframe the county has to spend the opioid settlement monies.
“It is a large amount of money and we want to use it where it is really needed. We want to be careful and make sure it is used in areas where it is most needed,” he said.
There also are other ongoing suits so the county could end up getting more settlement funds. On Thursday, Porterfield said there were still four suits being argued involving Walmart, CVS, Teva and Allergan and additional monies from those suits are anticipated.
Wexford County is going to receive nearly $1 million of the $26 million going to the 36 northern Michigan municipalities, which will be allocated from the $26 billion national settlement with just four of the numerous defendants named in the lawsuit Wexford County joined.
Funds will reimburse municipalities for the monies spent cleaning up the epidemic these companies created and for future prevention and treatment of opioid addiction in these 36 communities.
