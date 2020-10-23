CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Adrian man was charged with drunken driving during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Roger Dale Fox II was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Oct. 14 in Mesick. If convicted, he faces between one and five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charge in question is an accusation. Fox II is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 27.
