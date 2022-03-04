LAKE CITY - For nearly 15 years, Footprints In Time has provided an adult day program for individuals with physical, mental, and other special needs.
For individuals with special needs, FIT gives them a place to interact with other people and make new friends. For their caretakers, it provides an invaluable service that's hard to come by.
"We're a nonprofit, faith-based organization," FIT Executive Director Beverly Major said. "We take care of folks with special needs and physical disabilities. We take people from 18 to retirement (age)."
Founded by Chris Klein in 2007, Major said the program originally started out as a senior citizen center. Over time, the program transitioned over to assisting individuals with special needs, ages 18 and up.
While the program resides at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Lake City, Major said it is intended for those in Missaukee, Wexford, and any other surrounding counties.
"There's a lot of caregivers out there that need support and need time to themselves to be able to get their everyday things done," Major said.
With support from Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, Major said they're able to have the program Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At a sliding scale cost, she said they offer a variety of activities for the adults in their care. The program also incorporates faith into its daily agenda through a daily devotional, Bible stories, and songs.
"We provide opportunities for adults with unique needs to interact socially with peers by sharing stimulating activities and support physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being," Major said.
Along with games, crafts, and other activities at the church, Major said they take fields trips to the beach, bowling alley, and other locations. Not only do the adults get to go out into the community, but FIT Assistant Director Kim Jensen said it's also an opportunity to teach people how to interact with individuals with special needs.
"I have found a lot of times when we're out in the public, people don't know how to talk to them, don't know how to react," Jensen said. "(This) helps them feel more comfortable."
With 22 participants in the program, Major said many of them are excited to come and enjoy spending time with their peers. One of those participants, Krystina Chimoski, said she has been a part of the program for two years.
"I love hanging out with my friends and having a chance to get out of the house," Chimoski said.
Major said many of the trips they put on are supported by grants donations from the community. She also said they hold a few fundraisers to fund their activities as well.
"It means everything to me," Major said. "If it wasn't for the community and grants, we wouldn't be able to have the program."
As their way of saying thank you, Major said they have plans to volunteer within the community, including helping the Friends Ministry with their garden.
"It makes them feel like their contributing to the community," Major said. "And they get to meet new people and. . . make connections with their own community."
While they have plans to take trips to the bowling alley and Missaukee County Humane Society in the coming weeks, Major said it's tough to get transportation. As health restrictions begin to ease up, she said they want to do more events to help pay for their own transportation, and maybe their own building too.
"Our goal is to someday have our own building and transportation," Major said. "We want a place to call our own."
As the program carries on, Major said she wants to continue getting the adults involved in the community and get the word out there about FIT.
"We just need to get our name out there," Major said.
Those interested in FIT can contact the program via their phone number at (231) 429-9789, email them at footprintsit@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page at Footprints In Time Northern Michigan.
