Adult-use marijuana payments to be distributed to 2 local cities, 2 local counties

LANSING — Two local municipalities and two counties will be four of the 163 receiving money from the Michigan Department of Treasury as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.
Next week, the treasury department said Cadillac and Evart will be two of the 62 cities and Wexford and Osceola counties will be two of the 53 counties to receive payments from the Marihuana Regulation Fund. There also will be 15 villages and 33 townships receiving more than $56,400 for each licensed retail store and microbusiness located within each jurisdiction.
The City of Cadillac and Wexford County will both receive $112,906.88 for the two licensed businesses within their jurisdiction, while the City of Evart and Osceola County both will receive $56,453.44 for the one licensed business.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said Friday that the city didn’t opt-in to the program for it to be a moneymaker or revenue maker. He said the Cadillac City Council had a robust discussion following the statewide vote for the legalization of recreational marijuana.
“After the statewide vote was cast and a majority of city voters voted for it, it gave the council something to think about,” he said. “They decided to not opt-out and decided to regulate it by local ordinance.”
He said once the council veered down that path, the city included the costs associated with the process, which included staff time, legal counsel and other city resources. At the end of the day, Peccia said it is nice there is a revenue-sharing component from the state that goes toward reimbursing the city for some of those expenses.
Wexford County Equalization Director and interim co-administrator Joe Porterfield said he recently received correspondence about the county receiving the funds. He said currently he and fellow interim co-administrator Jami Bigger are looking to see if usage of the funds is restricted or if it can go into the general fund.
Revenue was collected from 374 licensees among the state’s cities, villages and townships during the 2021 fiscal year. Some of these municipalities host more than one licensed retail store and microbusiness.
For the 2021 fiscal year, more than $111 million was collected from the 10% adult-use marijuana excise tax. In total, there was $172 million available for distribution from the fund.
Calls were made to Evart City Manager Pepper Lockhart and Osceola County Coordinator Tim Ladd, but the Evart City Office are closed on Fridays and Ladd was not available for comment Friday because he was out of the office.
State law outlines how much is distributed from the Marihuana Regulation Fund.
Aside from the more than $42.2 million in disbursements to municipalities and counties, $49.3 million was sent to the School Aid Fund for K-12 education and another $49.3 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.
In total, more than $1.1 billion in adult-use marijuana sales was reported for fiscal year 2021.
