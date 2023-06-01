If you see a helicopter traveling low and near power lines at some point next week in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, there is no need for alarm.
Last month, ITC Michigan announced it would be conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout the state beginning May 22 and continuing through June 8. The patrols, however, are weather permitting.
The helicopter patrols are conducted to provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system that is operated by ITC’s Michigan operating entities, ITC Transmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC. ITC also announced that Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties were in a group of 29 counties scheduled for inspection on or between the dates of June 5 and June 8.
The patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation requirement for ITC’s vegetation management program, support proactive maintenance objectives and are in line with the company’s model for operational excellence. The aerial patrols also include inspections of all transmission structures and equipment including, but not limited to monopoles, steel towers, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment.
During the patrols, crews check for damaged or worn equipment and vegetation hazards. The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear or other potential problems. This is normal procedure, so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines, according to ITC.
ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the nation and is based in Novi. It owns and operates two subsidiaries in Michigan, ITCTransmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company, which comprise approximately 8,700 circuit miles of transmission line serving most of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.