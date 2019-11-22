Certified application counselors are available at several Munson Healthcare facilities to help individuals enroll in the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance Marketplace for 2020.
The enrollment window closes Dec. 15. Open enrollment remains important for anyone not covered by health insurance through their employer or other means. About 16,000 people in counties served by Munson Healthcare hospitals are covered by health insurance plans provided through the federal Marketplace.
Local regional resources include:
• Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital at 800-336-3729.
• District Health Department No. 10 at 231-775-9942.
More information is available at healthcare.gov.
