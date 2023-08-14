CADILLAC — A check-passing ceremony on Tuesday signifying the donation of $6,852.14 to the Wexford County Historical Society was a bittersweet occasion.
One of the oldest organizations in the city — the Cadillac Woman’s Club — made the donation.
Club president Wanda Adkin said there was no question who they would be donating the money to, considering the club’s connection to the historical society and the Andrew Carnegie Library that has been the museum’s home since the 1970s (more on that connection later).
The occasion was somber, however, because the money donated to the historical society was all that the Cadillac Woman’s Club had left in its coffers.
Adkin said the club’s remaining 52 members are aging and unable to devote as much time as they did in the past toward club activities. Many are dealing with health problems or have moved out of the area entirely.
Finding new members from younger generations has been very difficult, Adkin said. People are busier nowadays, with full-time jobs and other responsibilities.
“This was the first year we didn’t have a food booth in the art fair,” Adkin said. “I wish it didn’t have to come to this.”
After 130 years in existence, the Cadillac Woman’s Club will be disbanding.
Adkin said the club’s mission remained pretty much the same throughout its history — to spread goodwill, promote friendliness and in general make Cadillac a better place.
Formed in 1893, the name “Penelopean Society” was selected for the club by its founding members, which included the wife of local lumber baron W.W. Mitchell. During the first three months of its existence, meetings were held in the homes of members, then later in the parlors of the Cummer Building.
Charter members were obliged to do whatever was asked of them, and this included writing a paper each year. The club had a limited membership of 50 and the dues at that time were 50 cents.
When the club was 10 years old, Philanthropic and Social Divisions were added to the Literary Divisions. During this period, the club developed a civic interest in Cadillac. One of the projects was pulling weeds after planting shrubs, flowers and trees around Lake Cadillac.
In 1914, the club joined the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs and after much discussion and controversy, it was decided to change the name to the Cadillac Woman’s Club.
During the Depression, members brought their sewing machines to meetings and made items for the use of needy families. Another project carried out by the club in its early years was sponsoring a Baby Clinic. These clinics were held by the Wexford County Health Department. The club also hired a nurse for the county and provided guidance for an anti-tuberculosis project.
A project of long-standing was the Student Loan Fund. At first small amounts, usually less than $50, were used to aid students at the County Normal School, or to provide short business courses.
One of the club’s most significant accomplishments was helping to raise $15,000 to bring an Andrew Carnegie Library to Cadillac in 1906.
Eventually, the Cadillac library was moved to Lake Street, at which point the Carnegie building was used by the Cadillac Police Department. In 1977, the Wexford County Historical Society moved in, turning the building into a museum.
The historical society formed about two decades earlier in 1956, and the organization’s first president was Irene Kearney, grandmother of the current president, Amy Schmid.
On Jan. 23, 1956, a dinner meeting was held at the Northwood Hotel and the first officers of the historical society were elected. The organization’s purpose was stated as follows: “To gather personal histories of pioneers, to collect and preserve articles used by early settlers, to re-establish, as far as possible, the background, as well as the early history, of Cadillac. The ultimate aim of the society will be to provide a museum in which to display furniture, clothing, pictures, maps, letters, tools and any other material relative to Wexford County’s history.”
Kearney wrote at the time of the society’s formation that “Cadillac was fast approaching the time when all of her pioneers or descendants of such would not longer be able to contribute valuable information and possessions.”
Among the community groups and organizations that were instrumental in the formation of the historical society was the Cadillac Woman’s Club, of which Kearney also was a member.
Schmid said given her grandmother’s connection to the Cadillac Woman’s Club, it was unfortunate to see the organization disband.
“It’s a good lesson we should all pay attention to,” said Schmid, who added that without people being involved and volunteering, not as many good things happen in the community.
“That’s how we have all these cool things going on in the community,” Schmid said. “They don’t happen just by themselves.”
While it will be up the Wexford County Historical Society board to decide how the money donated by the Cadillac Woman’s Club will be used, Schmid said it’s possible some could go toward phase four of the museum rehabilitation project, which will include the installation of a lift and handicap restrooms to make the building Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.