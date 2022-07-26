CADILLAC — Last year’s After 26 Depot Music Festival drew a record turnout and organizers hope to repeat that success for this year’s event, which is happening Saturday.
Each year, the After 26 Depot Music Festival draws hundreds of people to the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion and raises between $15,000 and $20,000 for the restaurant. This will the eighth annual festival.
A number of musicians will be performing this year, including headlining act Tyler Roy and supporting acts Late March, Adam Joynt, Once Upon A Bison and Wink and Dre. The Landing Dance Academy also will put on a performance at this year’s festival, which is free to attend; the event raises money for After 26 through business sponsorships, raffle tickets, merchandise sales, sales of food and donation jars onsite.
In Michigan, after 26 years of age, adults with developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments can no longer attend public school. For these individuals and their families, what to do next can be a real challenge. The After 26 Depot Cafe employs these adults to perform a number of duties, including washing dishes, cleaning and waiting tables.
According to their website, the After 26 Project was originally inspired by a restaurant in Chesaning Michigan called the Junction of Hope.
“The Junction of Hope was the first non-profit 501c(3) restaurant in the USA, and we share their mission, which is to employ developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired adults in our community,” according to a statement on the After 26 Depot Cafe website. “Part of our mission is to also inform and educate the public that developmentally disabled adults have the aptitude and the ability to perform in the workplace, they just need a chance. This need exists in Cadillac, throughout Michigan and across the country.”
General Manager Kelly Hondorp said their labor costs are higher than most other restaurants and to make up this difference, they rely heavily on the music festival.
For additional information on the festival, call (231) 468-3526 or email after26project@gmail.com.
