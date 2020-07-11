After 26 Depot Music Festival still a go for Aug. 1

CADILLAC — A colorful amalgam of musicians and dancers will take the stage at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 1 as part of the After 26 Depot Music Festival.
The sixth-annual festival is the After 26 Depot Cafe's largest fundraiser of the year, said general manager Kelly Hondorp.
With many other holiday celebrations and charity fundraisers canceled this year over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Hondorp said the spacious nature of the pavilion factored heavily in their eventual decision to go ahead with the music fest.
"We're very fortunate we have the outdoor venue," Hondorp said. "It's going to be a social distance-type event that hopefully will bring joy to the community and all involved."
Regional events such as the Cadillac Freedom Festival and Greatest Fourth in the North were canceled this year partly due to capacity limitations imposed by the state, but Hondorp said the music festival is different because attendees tend to come and go throughout the several hours it is held, rather than everyone being packed into the same place at the same time.
"It's pretty neat that we can spread it out like that," Hondorp said. "We don't sell tickets for the festival but we'll do what we can to make sure that capacity is capped."
Hondorp said they'll also be encouraging attendees to social distance themselves and wear masks, if they're able.
She said food will be available for purchase at the After 26 Depot Cafe during the festival. She said they'll also hold a 50/50 drawing, silent auction and raffle drawing.
The only difference that will exist in this year's event compared to previous years is that there won't be a beer tent.
Each year, Hondorp said they raise from $10,000 to $15,000 at the music festival — revenue that will be even more vital this year considering the depot was closed for two months as a result of the governor's executive order.
"We already took a big hit," Hondorp said.
In Michigan, after 26 years of age, adults with developmental disabilities and cognitive impairment can no longer attend public school. For these individuals and their families, what to do next can be a real challenge.
According to their website, the After 26 Project was originally inspired by a restaurant in Chesaning Michigan called the Junction of Hope.
"The Junction of Hope was the first non-profit 501(c)(3) restaurant in the USA, and we share their mission, which is to employ developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired adults in our community," according to a statement on the After 26 Depot Cafe website. "Part of our mission is to also inform and educate the public that developmentally disabled adults have the aptitude and the ability to perform in the workplace, they just need a chance. This need exists in Cadillac, throughout Michigan and across the country."
Typical job responsibilities at After 26 Depot Cafe include greeting customers, taking water to tables, washing dishes, busing and cleaning tables, cleaning menus, janitorial duties, and related tasks. The depot is overseen by a volunteer board of directors, with daily operations handled by a general manager.
Performers at this year's festival include several that graced the stage last year, including the Landing Dance Academy, Adam Joynt, Once Upon A Bison, 1000 Watt Prophets and headlining act, American Hotel System.
New to this year's festival will be Craig Walworth and Feeding Grizzlies.
For additional information, call (231) 468-3526 or email after26project@gmail.com.
Tentative schedule:
• 3 to 3:10 p.m. — Welcome and announcements by Kelly Hondorp, After 26 general manager
• 3:10 to 3:40 p.m. — The Landing Dance Academy
• 3:50 to 4:20 p.m. — Adam Joynt
• 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. — Once Upon A Bison
• 5:10 to 5:40 p.m. — Feeding Grizzlies
• 5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — 1000 Watt Prophets Duo
• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — Craig Walworth
• 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. — American Hotel System
