CADILLAC — The largest fundraiser of the year for the After 26 Depot Cafe is slated to be held this Saturday.
Each year, the After 26 Depot Music Festival draws hundreds of people to the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion and raises between $15,000 and $20,000 for the restaurant.
Like most restaurants, the After 26 Depot Cafe has experienced its share of ups and downs during the last several months.
With people rushing back into restaurants following the relaxation of gathering restrictions earlier this year, General Manager Kelly Hondorp said they broke sales records this May and June, and last week was their best week ever.
At the same time, however, Hondorp said they’ve been dealing with a plethora of complications resulting from the pandemic, including worker shortages and up until recently, reduced hours of operation; she said they’ve also been dealing with problems unrelated to the pandemic, such as the recent boil-water notice issued by the city that prevented them from making ice cubes, coffee, pancakes and other items. They had to close down early on Thursday due to these complications.
Since After 26 employs cognitively impaired adults, Hondorp said their labor costs are higher than most other restaurants. To make up this difference, which has been exacerbated to some degree by the pandemic, they rely on the festival.
Fortunately, Hondorp said the pandemic didn’t prevent them from holding the music festival last year and this year is no different. The festival raises money through business sponsorships, raffle tickets, merchandise sales, sales of food, and donation jars onsite.
This year, Hondorp said they’ve also set up an online auction, which already has generated almost $4,000. To check out the auction, go to www.32auctions.com/depotmusicfestival.
A number of bands will be performing this year, including headlining act Speedball Tucker and supporting acts Adam Joint, the American Hotel System, Feeding Grizzlies, Once Upon A Bison and Late March. The Landing Dance Academy will open up the festival at 3:10 p.m.
In Michigan, after 26 years of age, adults with developmental disabilities and cognitive impairment can no longer attend public school. For these individuals and their families, what to do next can be a real challenge.
According to their website, the After 26 Project was originally inspired by a restaurant in Chesaning Michigan called the Junction of Hope.
“The Junction of Hope was the first non-profit 501c(3) restaurant in the USA, and we share their mission, which is to employ developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired adults in our community,” according to a statement on the After 26 Depot Cafe website. “Part of our mission is to also inform and educate the public that developmentally disabled adults have the aptitude and the ability to perform in the workplace, they just need a chance. This need exists in Cadillac, throughout Michigan and across the country.”
For additional information on the festival, call (231) 468-3526 or email after26project@gmail.com.
• 3 to 3:10 — Welcome and announcements by Kelly Hondorp
• 3:10 to 3:40 — The Landing Dance Academy
• 3:50 to 4:20 — Once Upon A Bison
• 4:30 to 5 — Late March
• 5:10 to 5:40 — Feeding Grizzlies
• 5:50 to 6:20 — The American Hotel System
• 6:30 to 7:15 — Adam Joynt
• 7:15 to 7:45 — Dinner break, raffle drawings and more
• 7:45 to 8:45 — Speedball Tucker
