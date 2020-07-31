After 26: restrictions on outdoor gatherings likely won't be a problem for Saturday's music festival

CADILLAC — Yes, the After 26 Depot Music Festival is still a go for this Saturday.
"We know there is a lot of buzz about outdoor capacity limitations and whether we can have a well-attended festival and still be safe," After 26 Depot Cafe wrote on their Facebook page Thursday. "Per the District Health Department #10, we are allowed up to 500 people at the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion."
According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order, while outdoor events in this area have a capacity limitation of 250 people, "outdoor performance venues" such as the pavilion have a capacity limitation of 500 people or 25% of maximum venue capacity, whichever is smaller.
"We are asking for cooperation from all attendees," After 26 wrote. "PLEASE if you are feeling ill or have any COVID-like symptoms, do not attend. We will be requiring all attendees to wear masks and please set up your chairs and/or blankets 6 feet from other attendees. "
Event organizers also will go through the crowd periodically to get an approximate head count and if at any time they feel they are close to capacity, they will ask everyone to spread out to various areas such as city park, the Depot or even The Market at Cadillac Commons.
"Thank you in advance for your kind cooperation," After 26 wrote. "We are looking forward to a safe and wonderful event! Thank you for your support to our wonderful and very needed mission of The After 26 Project!"
The sixth-annual festival is the After 26 Depot Cafe's largest fundraiser of the year, said general manager Kelly Hondorp.
With many other holiday celebrations and charity fundraisers canceled this year over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Hondorp said the spacious nature of the pavilion factored heavily in their eventual decision to go ahead with the music fest.
Each year, Hondorp said they raise from $10,000 to $15,000 at the music festival — revenue that will be even more vital this year considering the depot was closed for two months as a result of the governor's executive order.
"We already took a big hit," Hondorp said.
In Michigan, after 26 years of age, adults with developmental disabilities and cognitive impairment can no longer attend public school. For these individuals and their families, what to do next can be a real challenge, which is why After 26 Depot Cafe was created.
Typical job responsibilities at After 26 Depot Cafe include greeting customers, taking water to tables, washing dishes, busing and cleaning tables, cleaning menus, janitorial duties, and related tasks. The depot is overseen by a volunteer board of directors, with daily operations handled by a general manager.
Performers at this year's festival include several that graced the stage last year, including the Landing Dance Academy, Adam Joynt, Once Upon A Bison, 1000 Watt Prophets and headlining act, American Hotel System.
New to this year's festival will be Craig Walworth and Feeding Grizzlies.
For additional information, call (231) 468-3526 or email after26project@gmail.com.
Tentative schedule, including descriptions of acts provided by After 26:
• 3 to 3:10 p.m. — Welcome and Announcements by Kelly Hondorp, After 26 General Manager
• 3:10 to 3:40 p.m. — The Landing Dance Academy was started in 2009 and is located in the heart of downtown Cadillac, Michigan. The Academy provides a professional, nurturing environment for each student. Their principal instructors have trained at the university and professional level and bring their big-city experience to Cadillac. They offer classes in ballet, jazz, hip-hop, tap, Irish and Ballroom. Whether you are preparing for a future in dance, or are excited to try your first class ever, The Landing Dance Academy is the right place.
• 3:50 to 4:20 p.m. — The Depot is excited to welcome newcomer Craig Walworth to the festival this year. Craig is well known on the local music scene as both a musician and a teacher. He will be joined by one of his students to offer songs featuring both the guitar and ukulele.
• 4:30 to 5 p.m. — The Depot is excited to have Once Upon a Bison return to the festival for a second year. They feature a colorful mix of rock and roll, punk, folk, funk and reggae, soaked in a liberal smattering of psychedelic gravy.
• 5:10 to 5:40 p.m. — The Depot is excited to welcome newcomers Feeding Grizzlies to our event. They are a three piece, alternative rock band founded in Grandville, Michigan. Influenced by the White Stripes and the Black Keys, Feeding Grizzlies plays a raw and stripped down rock and roll that has become scarce in modern music. Performing original tunes, Feeding Grizzlies strives to pull from several different genres to provide each track with a unique sound.
• 5:50 to 6:20 p.m. — A staple to the Depot Music Festival is 1000 Watt Prophets. We are thrilled for the support and excited for another return performance! 1000 Watt Prophets was born at the crossroads where Soul Music meets Americana. Featuring the lead vocals of Zak Bunce with harmonies from Denny Richards, a 1000 Watt Prophets Duo show takes you on a journey from the jazz club to the juke joint, through the dance club and even into a tent revival or two. Some call this style of music New Retro, we just call it a great time!
• 6:30 to 7 p.m. — We are thrilled to have our friend Adam Joynt back again at the Depot Music Festival and this year he is bringing the whole band! The Adam Joynt Band loves playing their music and will make sure that you love listening to it!
• 7 to 7:30 p.m. — Dinner break, raffle drawings and more.
• 7:30 to 9 p.m. — The American Hotel System is a rock band from Grand Rapids, Michigan that aims to provoke the mind through heartfelt lyrics and intentional musicality while exploring themes of loneliness, love, and society. They’ve been featured in Relix Magazine and were named one of BuzzMusic LA’s top 10 bands of 2019. The band has released four EP’s and one full length album and is currently hard at work on their next full length album which is set to release later this year. The group's diverse musical backgrounds and influences come together to make for a dynamic musical experience and emotional journey.
