REED CITY — Karen Bluhm said it’s been an overwhelming week as she prepares to leave behind her office at the Osceola County Courthouse. After serving as county clerk for nearly 30 years, Bluhm is retiring.
Before being voted in as clerk, Bluhm had been with the Osceola County Treasurer’s office for 15 years, making her overall career with the county 45 years long.
There was a 15-month hiatus within that time when Bluhm had her second child. But the county treasurer came knocking on her door, asking her to return to work, and she was back in the office again. However, becoming clerk wasn’t ever her intention.
“I never thought I would run for county clerk. It’s not like it was in the plan,” she said. “It kind of happened when the retired county clerk came and talked to me, and then the chairman of the board of commissioners came and talked with me, and a couple other commissioners, and the rest is history.”
Osceola County and its surrounding communities are familiar to Bluhm, having been born in Lake County, graduated from Reed City High School, and then graduated from Ferris State University. She met her husband through working with his mother, and they soon settled into the area with their own family of four children.
When she began working for the county treasurer, it was mostly during Bluhm’s downtime, because she was also in the midst of raising children. She said it helped her keep busy, but if there wasn’t more work to be done, she found herself worrying about what needed to be done at home. It pushed her to take on more responsibility within the county offices.
If there was time available, Bluhm would assist with equalization, and even became a level one assessor for a number of years on the side. There was a period of time when she provided an extra set of hands in the clerk’s office, which allowed her to become acquainted with the money side of working in the county.
It wasn’t until she had filled in for the chief deputy treasurer, who was ill at the time, that Bluhm started working with the board of commissioners. Eventually, it came time for the county clerk to retire, and the board turned their collective eye toward Bluhm as a replacement.
“Actually one of them even came to the house and talked with my husband and family, because he wanted them to understand the scope of what I was getting into,” she said. “So after a lot of thought and prayer, and I call it my leap of faith, I decided to throw my hat in the ring, and there were five Republicans and one Democrat in that race in ‘92.”
Other than learning how to file her own paperwork, elections were a mystery to Bluhm when she first took on her role as clerk. She said there were several neighboring clerks who helped her get her feet on the ground, but there was still a learning curve.
Even today, although well-versed in the election process, Bluhm said it’s hard to keep up with the ever-changing laws and procedures.
“There hadn’t been changes in years, and now they happen regularly, and keeping up with that, so it’s very different now,” she said. “I just was doing some filing and sorting the other day and came across old copies of paper ballots for the old voting machines ... so it’s very, very different, and very different requirements for precinct inspectors.”
Regarding the duties of payroll and HR, Bluhm has seen changes like the implementation of family medical leave and HIPAA. Bluhm said one of the greater changes she’s experienced as clerk are the advancements in the technology and software being used in the offices. It’s only been about a year and a half since the county went completely online.
For all the changes that were happening around her, including yearly change in board members, Bluhm has remained a constant in the office, and she’s been able to put that wisdom to good use. Over the course of three decades, Bluhm said she’s watched a lot of different situations play out, and when a new board member enters the scene, she tries to offer guidance whenever she can.
Conflicts can arise, which Bluhm said is expected when you have varying personalities in the room, but when they do, she takes the time to remind her colleagues of their purpose as a local government.
“They’re in a learning process also, so you have to keep that in mind, and I’ve always felt that they’ve respected me, and I’ve respected them,” she said. “We may disagree, but we’ve always agreed that we can have different opinions and still get along, and that’s important, because we’re not working as individuals here, we’re working for the people of the county.”
Bluhm’s last official day in the office is Friday, June 24, but she will continue to act as clerk until June 30. Her replacement, Tracey Cochran, will be sworn in Friday afternoon, and will take over for Bluhm starting July 1.
Bluhm’s first order of business post-retirement is a camping trip with her family. Her hope moving forward is to be able to spend plenty of time with her children and grandchildren. Although her career has now come to a close, Bluhm said she’ll always remember the people who have made her journey worthwhile, especially the people of the county.
“It’s been an honor and a pleasure,” Bluhm said. “I don’t think it matters where you work or what you do. The names and the faces will change, but you have a common goal...”
