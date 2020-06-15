After 30 years at Cadillac Housing Commission, Mary Taylor retiring

CADILLAC — While she won’t miss all the paperwork, Cadillac Housing Commission office manager Mary Taylor said leaving the CHC after 30 years will be tough.
“The paperwork gets overwhelming at times ... I could easily say goodbye to that,‘ Taylor laughed. “But dealing with people, watching them develop ... it still gives me goosebumps that we’re able to make people’s lives better.‘
Taylor started at the housing commission in 1990 as an office clerk.
“It was just the luck of the draw,‘ Taylor said. “I was a gal going to Baker College and they were looking for someone. It just fit. I had no idea I’d be here for 30 years.‘
When she started, Taylor said her position was part-time and her duties were minimal. Over the years, she gradually took on more and more responsibilities, eventually reaching the position of office manager.
“I’m the director’s right arm,‘ Taylor said. “I’m a good support person. They bounce ideas off of me and I try to take the load off the director.‘
During her time at the commission, Taylor has worked under five different directors, each with their own management style and mission philosophy.
“My motto is, ‘blessed are the flexible for they will not be bent out of shape,’‘ Taylor joked.
Taylor said the commission’s role in the community is to help income-challenged individuals find and keep affordable housing. The commission runs Kirtland Terrace Suites and Cornerstone Apartments, in Cadillac.
Her daily duties are numerous and include filing documentation, making rent adjustments based on an individual’s income and other factors, accounting, general correspondence with staff and communicating with residents on any number of topics.
“I’m kind of the point person with the residents and public,‘ Taylor said. “I love working with the residents. They make you feel like a million bucks.‘
Carrie Ferguson, executive director of CHC, said when people think of the housing commission, they think of Mary.
“She’s built relationships with all the residents and comes to work enthusiastic and excited,‘ Ferguson said. “She understands the community and loves all the residents. Being new to the agency a year and a half ago, she was pivotal to teaching me the ropes. I had a lot to learn. She’ll be nearly impossible to replace. She’ll be sorely missed by the staff, residents and the community.‘
When Taylor leaves on July 1, Ferguson said an administrative assistant who has been working part-time will move up to full-time and take on some of Taylor’s responsibilities.
“It will take them years to become full office manager, though,‘ Ferguson said.
Taylor said she has confidence in the ability of the CHC staff to pick up where she left off.
“We have a really good group of characters here,‘ Taylor said. “And they are characters. I know they’ll do a good job.‘
As the years have gone by, Taylor said she’s witnessed a lot of changes at the commission, including a number of building expansions and renovations at Kirtland Terrace, such as the addition of the “Cinco Room,‘ named after original CHC board member Joaquin Cinco, who Taylor had the pleasure of working with.
“He was very respectful of the workers and took a lot of interest,‘ Taylor said.
Another change that Taylor said sticks out to her is how people sign documents and contracts.
“We used to sign all contracts with blue ink,‘ Taylor said. “Now everything is signed electronically. When I started, that was unheard of. That was supposed to help cut back on paperwork but you still have to have a printed copy somewhere.‘
After she steps down, 61-year-old Taylor said she plans to do a lot of camping and traveling with family members and friends.
“One thing I’ve learned from working here is you need to live life while you have it,‘ Taylor said. “Life just goes too fast ... you have to grab those opportunities while you can.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.