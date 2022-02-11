After almost 18 years, Harrietta treasurer retires

HARRIETTA — It didn’t take long for Carol Haase to get involved in her new community.
Haase and her husband Lorne moved to Harrietta in March 2003 and by December she had a job at the ticket office at Caberfae Peaks, which she did for 12 years. By April 2004, Carol also took office as Harrietta’s treasurer. She held that position until Dec. 31, 2021, when she retired after 17 years and eight months.
Carol said when she finally decided to retire and not seek re-election, it surprised her how long she had been the village treasurer. At 76, Carol said she has been active in the civic club, the flower club, as the village treasurer and the secretary/treasurer for the Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department board. That’s on top of other volunteering she has done since moving to the area.
“It seemed like more of a job and I was afraid I would start missing things. It will allow me to devote more time to the fire department,” Carol said of her retirement. “The new treasurer [Michielle Wing] is more than capable.”
When it comes to her tenure serving the people of Harrietta, Carol said the most heartwarming thing she did was raise funds for and have a memorial constructed for long-time resident Betty Porter. Carol said Porter was 90 and had lived in the Harrietta area all of her married life to Leo Porter.
She was very active in the community and well-known and after her passing people wanted to give money in her name. Carol said that is when the idea of erecting a memorial in a village park took form. Carol handled the fundraising and the purchase of memorial items including a bench with Porter’s name on it and trees.
During her time, she has been involved with many activities, events, volunteer groups and fundraisers. Although Carol has done a lot, she also is quick to give praise when others are doing a good job. She believes that when someone does a good job they deserve credit and for that reason, she goes out of her way to make sure they are told when she sees someone doing a good job.
“There are a lot of people who do a lot of good and don’t get credit,” she said. “That is important to do.”
