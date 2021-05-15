After board shake-up, organizers announce return of LeRoy Razzasque Days in July

LEROY — The return of LeRoy Razzasque Days this summer will mark the beginning of a new era for the popular festival.
Longtime Razzasque Days board of directors president Lori Servello stepped down recently, necessitating a shake-up of the organizational structure of the festival.
Cody Steinhaus is now the board of directors president, and Lindsay Edstrom is vice president.
Steinhaus's wife, Taylor, is now secretary of the board of directors after several years helping her mother-in-law run the raffle drawing, kielbasa wagon and pet show.
Last year's Razzasque Days was cancelled, like many festivals and events in the area, as a result of safety concerns regarding COVID-19.
"The LeRoy Razzasque Days Committee has made the unfortunate decision to cancel the 2020 annual LeRoy Razzasque Days Festival," reads the statement issued last summer. "We know this event is very popular and provides much needed tourism dollars to our organization and the area businesses, but the safety of our community and our volunteers is paramount amid the current Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to seeing you at the 2021 LeRoy Razzasque Days Festival on July 9-10, 2021."
Taylor said as the 2021 festival date neared, they were still somewhat uncertain if they should proceed, given gathering restrictions and other factors. With the governor's recent announcement that restrictions will be loosened as a result of the 55% statewide vaccination benchmark being met, however, Taylor said they're much more confident about being able to hold the event.
"The first phase of the governor's plan says we can have up to 1,000 people outside for an event," Taylor said. "We never have 1,000 people in one place at Razzasque Days."
That being said, the plan for this year's Razzasque Days will be a little different than it has been in the past.
Initially, Taylor said they had planned to cut out a lot of the signature events of the festival but they realized that with some creative scheduling they could space events out enough to allow adequate social distancing.
While the majority of the festival's popular attractions will be coming back, including the bucket brigade, parade, beer tent, BBQ chicken dinner (assuming a shortage of chicken isn't an issue), and car show, some attractions won't; they include live music and carnival rides.
New to this year's Razzasque Days will be a tractor pull for kids and adults.
Taylor said they won't have an official schedule of events ready to release until they hear back from potential event sponsors on June 1.
In the meantime, Taylor said they're looking for volunteers to help them run the festival, especially the beer tent. Anyone interested in volunteering can email taylor.steinhaus@gmail.com or call (517) 492-7527.
"A lot of people were upset last year when it was cancelled," Taylor said. "I think everybody's ready to get back to the community and have the thing that makes LeRoy, LeRoy."
