After debate among council members, water and sewer rates raised 3% in Cadillac

CADILLAC — No one wants to pay more for basic municipal services.
At the same time, however, a little money now is better than a lot of money later; or even worse — a catastrophic failure of the water/sewer system that the city no longer can afford to address.
That is the trade-off that Cadillac City Council members had to consider Monday, when they discussed a staff recommendation to raise water and sewer rates by 3%, which averages out to around $1.53 more per month for a typical user of under 5,200 gallons of water.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said raising rates was necessary for two main reasons: for one, it is a city charter requirement to raise enough money in fees to meet all costs of maintaining the utilities infrastructure; and for two, it is a critical responsibility of the city to avoid issues that come with lack of routine maintenance.
Roberts also pointed out that based on an independent rate study, even after the city raised rates the recommended 3%, it would still rank in the bottom 50% of the municipalities in northern lower Michigan and the eastern U.P. that participated in the study (47 participated in the water study and 48 in the sewer study).
“The justification is pretty clear,” concluded Roberts, who added that not raising rates at least 3% this year could ultimately “jeopardize the ongoing integrity and performance of the system.”
Not everyone was so certain the rate increases were warranted.
Resident Gerald Olson questioned if “it would be better to ask the citizens if they approve it?”
Council member Bryan Elenbaas said he didn’t support the rate hikes, and asked Roberts if the city would still have a functioning water and sewer system Tuesday if no increases were approved Monday night?
Roberts answered “tomorrow, yes,” but added that it’s impossible to know down the road what the future would bring.
“I’m just talking about a one-year break,” Elenbaas said in regard to not passing a rate increase this year and giving users a reprieve after back-to-back rate increases during the last several years.
In response to Elenbaas’s comment, council member Robert Engels said while it’s true the city would be able to maintain the system at current rates in the short term, eventually, it would no longer be a position to handle emergency situations, as the fund balance would quickly become depleted.
Mayor Carla Filkins also pointed out that for four years leading up to the most recent bout of rate hikes, the city didn’t approve any increases; that in turn led to users having to pay a much larger increase of 10% a couple years ago to catch up with the cost of maintaining the system.
Elenbaas replied that rate increases like the one they were considering would be coming up year after year and that he was the “lone voice” on council looking at the matter from the point of view of the system users.
Council member Stephen King disagreed, and said that approving rate increases is “one of the most difficult parts of our job” but also one of the most important. King likened the rate increase to an “insurance policy” on the system. He added that the last thing they want is to be in a position to no longer be able to afford the system’s maintenance — an unenviable position that some cities in Michigan recently have found themselves in.
Therefore, passing “minimal” rate increases to keep the system as safe as possible is council’s responsibility to the city, and to the water and sewer users, King said.
When it came to a vote, council members King, Engels, Tiyi Schippers and mayor Filkins voted in favor of the rate increases. Elenbaas voted against.
