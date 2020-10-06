CADILLAC — Mike Blackmer is the first to admit that he bit off a little more than he originally anticipated when he bought the old Cadillac Sands with the intention of modernizing the resort and making it a premier tourist destination within Cadillac West.
"I never thought it would come to what it has financially," Blackmer said. "But I think it will be worth it in the end."
So far, Blackmer estimates he and his business partner have invested more than $4 million on the project, which includes complete renovations of the main resort building, attached pool, downstairs bar and nightclub.
The project also includes the purchase of the former Marina restaurant, which has been upgraded and renamed the Dockside Inn Restaurant; the purchase of the former Primos BBQ, which is now a convenience store and ice cream shop; and the construction of a pergola and boat docking area on the western shore of Lake Cadillac.
"And we're just getting started," said Blackmer, whose future plans include adding a boat fuel station next to the docking area, building condos on adjacent property, and building a convention center at the site.
"This has turned into a much larger undertaking than previously anticipated," said Blackmer's business partner, John Kulhavi. "What started as a small renovation has turned into a huge project that spans multiple properties on the West side of Cadillac. When everything is all said and done, we hope the final products will reflect all the time and energy we have put into these facilities. Our goal is that these facilities become prime attractions in Cadillac and increase tourism to the area."
Inside the resort, all the rooms have been completely renovated, with brand new furniture, appliances, and even original artwork depicting various scenes around the Cadillac area.
Even before they finished with renovations to the resort's rooms, Blackmer said they started filling up with visitors. He said during summer, they were booked up most weeks.
"Last year, these rooms were empty," Blackmer said. "I never thought I'd see a 'no vacancy' sign out here so soon. It makes you feel good to see that."
Interiors and exteriors of every building within the resort, including the Dockside Inn Restaurant and ice cream shop, have been painted in the same dark blue color scheme.
The 33,000-gallon pool, which Blackmer said they've spent $1 million upgrading, includes a brand new ceiling, along with 12 adjoining rooms for people who want to stay at the resort and be able to take a swim at any time they desire.
One of the features of the resort that Blackmer's most excited about unveiling is the former nightclub, which he's in the process of transforming into a family-friendly bar, restaurant and dance hall with a mob-inspired motif, complete with an original sign from the old Las Vegas Dunes Hotel and Casino, along with a mural depicting and signed by a number of famous Mafia figures.
The establishment, which will be called the "Sultan's Table," after the sign from the Dunes Hotel and Casino, will offer a variety of light food options, including wraps, submarine sandwiches and salads.
Blackmer said they hope to be finished with renovations and have the Sultan's Table open by November.
At the Dockside Inn Restaurant, Blackmer recently finished installing a new patio area overlooking Lake Cadillac and the Cadillac West Causeway.
The restaurant has undergone a 100% rebuild, Blackmer said, and has been "well received" by the community and visitors, some of whom have traveled from far outside the area specifically to enjoy a meal from one of the establishment's second-floor tables.
"Portions are large and pricing is not out of range for a place like this," Blackmer said. "It's somewhere where you can have a really nice, relaxing dinner."
The pergola and docking area features picnic tables for guests, and eventually food and beverages will be served onsite. Blackmer said they also plan to expand the docking area to accommodate more boats. They've also purchased a couple pontoon boats that they plan to rent out to resort visitors.
Although the project has cost more than Blackmer and Kulhavi thought it would, Blackmer said one of the silver linings is that about 95% of the work and materials put into the resort came from Northern Michigan contractors and suppliers.
"I feel good about that," Blackmer said.
Cadillac City Council previously approved commercial redevelopment and rehabilitation districts in Cadillac West to help commercial property owners finance improvements to their own properties.
So far, the Lake Cadillac Resort is the largest redevelopment program undertaken so far in Cadillac West, and Blackmer said he's scheduled to be up for consideration during the next city council meeting to be on the Corridor Improvement Authority board, which was formed in September to oversee the region.
"I think we've really made a difference in Cadillac West already," Blackmer said. "Look at all the changes we've made in just 14 months."
Current board members are Caitlyn Berard, Director of Membership at the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce; Kris and Regan O'Neil, who own an office building in Cadillac West and brothers Jake and Justice Walraven, who own the market in Cadillac West named for their family.
Cadillac city manager Marcus Peccia said he anticipated that the new corridor improvement authority board would meet this fall to formally organize and to begin developing the improvement plan, "all of which may take several meetings before provided to the City Council for their consideration."
