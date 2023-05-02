CADILLAC — On a sunny late April morning, Rick Pearson walked inside the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post carrying a cup of coffee.
As a trooper, that was not an uncommon occurrence but on that day it held significance. Normally he would be wearing his trooper’s uniform, including his firearm, but instead, he was wearing less formal attire. His firearm also was not part of his wardrobe.
He had worked the day before and was off on this April morning. His shift the day before, however, was the last of his career. He was at the post for a special gathering for him and fellow trooper Ed Ricklefs. They were the guests of honor as the post was celebrating their careers.
As of Monday, both Pearson and Ricklefs were retired.
Pearson’s career with the MSP lasted 25 years and began on March 22, 1998, as a member of the 116th Trooper Recruit School. Before entering the recruit school, Pearson graduated from Alpena High School in 1989. After high school, he attended Central Michigan University on a full scholarship to play baseball.
He began his law enforcement career in 1993 as a deputy with the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked at the East Tawas Police Department as a patrolman for one year.
Upon graduation from the MSP Academy, he was assigned to the Cadillac Post. During his career, he worked undercover with the Traverse Narcotics Team as a detective trooper and also was a detective trooper with the MSP Seventh District Tobacco Tax/Marijuana Team.
Pearson served as a field training officer, sex offender registration coordinator, evidence technician, background investigator and advanced accident investigator.
He also earned several awards during his quarter century as a trooper.
Awards included two MSP Lifesaving Awards, two MSP Unit Citations, the 2008 Cadillac Post Trooper of the Year, the MSP Professional Excellence Award, three-time Corporal Mapes Award winner and he was recognized three times by the Oasis Women’s Shelter as Police Officer of the Year.
As for why he wanted to become a trooper after already starting his career in law enforcement as a deputy and officer, Pearson said it was the professionalism he saw in the troopers he had interacted with that first piqued his interest in the MSP. Of course, he said the uniform also was sharp.
He remembered while working in Iosco County the professionalism a couple of troopers displayed when bringing a suspect they had arrested to the jail.
“I specifically remember one day working in the jail when the state troopers brought a gentleman in and it was pretty obvious that there had been an altercation,” he said. “The troopers, you could tell, were scraped up a little bit, but they still talk to the man like a human being and were professional with them. I had such respect for the troopers. They obviously had been in a fight and they were just professional and polite. I was like, that’s the organization I want to join.”
As for Ricklefs, his career spanned 29 years and followed his service to his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Ricklefs enlisted with the Michigan State Police in 1994 as a member of the 109th Trooper Recruit School. He was assigned to the Cadillac Post after graduation. Before that, he graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1987 and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1989.
After Boot Camp, Marine Combat Training, School of Infantry, and Marine Security Forces School, Tpr. Ricklefs served two years as a Marine guard at St. Mawgan Royal Airforce base in Cornwall, England. He then transferred to the Fleet Marine Force where he served as a noncommissioned officer with the 3rd Battalion 2nd Marine and the 3rd Battalion 8th Marine Regiments, Weapons Company, 81mm Mortar Platoons.
Throughout his career with the MSP, Ricklefs was assigned to the Seventh District Hometown Security Team and the Governor’s Detail.
Upon his return to the Cadillac Post, he worked almost daily on the M-115 Traffic Initiative and was a temporary staff instructor at the Precision Driving Unit at the MSP Training Academy for 10 years. He is also a Firearms Instructor and Field Training Officer. For recognition of his contributions to training the newest recruits in precision driving, a road within the training academy in Lansing will be named after him.
Cadillac MSP Post Commander First Lt. Travis House said both Pearson and Ricklefs have brought value to the MSP during their careers. While the post and the MSP were happy they are retiring, House said there is no doubt the post is taking a big hit when it comes to the institutional knowledge, experience and contribution to the post’s culture that is being lost.
House said Ricklefs has spent the last several years of his career single-handedly lowering the crash rate on M-115 through our post area down to U.S. 10. As for the naming of the road at the training facility after him, House said that is just one example of the impact he has made on the law enforcement community locally and across the state.
“I think it’s a mile-long drive track with some skid pads and different turns and roads on it,” House said. “In his honor, they are going to name one of the roads so forever hence, troopers in training will be calling out Ricklefs Road on the radio when they’re practicing.”
When it comes to Pearson, House said his relationship with him is more than just being his post commander. Pearson and House were both in the same recruit class. He said he excelled in the recovery of evidence in some of the post’s more serious investigations. Like Ricklefs, House said it will be tough to replace the knowledge and experience they have passed on to new troopers and/or recruits.
“Having these guys around to interact with new troopers who don’t have the perspective that they have is a powerful advantage for our culture here,” House said. “They bring forth the strengths of their generation and mix them with the strengths of the new generation. It makes us all stronger.”
He said it is that informal leadership both Pearson and Ricklefs had that helped make his job easier. While they didn’t have rank over other troopers, House said the other troopers looked up to them and they also worked right beside them. While it is easy for him to give direction as post commander, House said it also is important to have leaders next to them in the field showing them the right way.
While he and the other members of the post and law enforcement community know Ricklefs and Pearson’s retirements are well-deserved, House said he hopes the community understands the sacrifices both men made for them and their safety.
“Both these guys have sacrificed a lot over the course of their careers. They put themselves in harm’s way and knowingly did that just to make (the public) safer,” he said. “I hope (the public) joins me in congratulating them on the completion of their careers.”
Although their careers are now complete, Pearson is putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to supporting law enforcement.
Before his retirement, Pearson and his wife donated $3,000 to the Cadillac Area Silent Observer Program.
In 1990, the Cadillac area had a marked increase in crime and concerned citizens and police were interested in creating a program that would decrease these numbers. On April 1, 1991, the Cadillac Area Silent Observer Program was initiated. The 501©3 program covers Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
Pearson said while he was a trooper he utilized tips from Silent Observer to help solve some of the complaints he was investigating. He said for years the MSP prided itself on having a 70% clearance rate and that was not possible without help from the public. So when there are tools like the silent observer to help connect the two, it is a great thing.
He also said he hopes that donating this money will give some notoriety to the silent observer and help inform people of its existence despite it being around for more than 30 years.
Silent Observer board member Vance Edwards said the donation by Pearson made him speechless.
“I think it is probably the best compliment our program can get when we get a donation from a person that’s been in the trenches doing their job and serving and protecting the public,” Edwards said. “It takes a special person to put on that uniform and do their job. So for that person to work that many years in their career, go through everything they go through, and still find value on a program like ours, is unbelievable.”
Edwards said the donation Pearson made equates to about a third of the annual budget for the silent observer which means for about four months they can not have to worry about where money is coming from. Since there isn’t any paid staff, Edwards said all the money they raise goes 100% back into the silent observer.
Edwards said about 50% of the budget goes into purchasing technology, the phone service/call center, while another 25% is used for paying people for tips leading to arrests/convictions. The final 25% of the budget goes into purchasing educational and promotional materials.
Anyone with knowledge of a person committing a crime or a crime that is going to be committed can call Silent Observer at 779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234. Tips also can be given via the Silent Observer’s website, casotips.com. The tipster remains completely anonymous.
