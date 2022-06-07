After performance evaluation, city manager given 4% raise; company car in the works

CADILLAC — Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia on Monday was given a raise by the majority of city council members following a performance evaluation.
The evaluation was held in closed session and when council returned to open session, Mayor Carla Filkins commented that council members ultimately “landed in being in the same place” regarding Peccia’s performance in the last year and identified areas where he was strong and also where he needed to improve.
Peccia was given an overall rating of 2.83 out of a possible perfect score of 4 in the evaluation (the Cadillac News will provide more in-depth coverage of the evaluation in a future edition).
As part of the evaluation process, Peccia asked for a 4% cost-of-living pay raise, which would bring his annual salary up to $115,624.26, in addition to a vehicle provided by the city for his professional and personal use, with insurance and gasoline costs also covered by the city. Peccia also asked to be awarded a one-time 2% cost-of-living payment that council previously approved for all other city workers, which in Peccia’s case would amount to $2,312.49.
Since purchasing a new car will take time, Peccia also asked that he be given a $100 vehicle allowance raise until the vehicle arrives; currently, Peccia gets a vehicle allowance of $400 a month, which Filkins commented “doesn’t even come close” to covering the travel expenses that he incurs as part of his job. His request would increase that allowance to $500 a month.
Council member Stephen King commented that while he thought Peccia’s requests were reasonable, he would like to see a more formal breakdown of the cost of the new car, insurance and gasoline before taking a vote on the matter.
“We’re flying by the seat of our pants right now,” King said. “It’s our fiduciary responsibility ... to have the information we need to make an educated decision.”
Director of Finance Owen Roberts said that he could provide council the figures King was looking for but added that much of that information would be estimates based on a number of variables, including the fluctuating cost of gasoline.
Council member Tiyi Schippers commented that she didn’t see the point of waiting to approve Peccia’s request, since in the end, they would be estimates and not precise figures.
As a compromise, council member Robert Engels made a motion to increase Peccia’s vehicle allowance by $200 a month — which is $100 more than Peccia requested — while council took the time to investigate the costs related to the new vehicle.
This motion was approved by Engels, Filkins and Schippers while King and council member Bryan Elenbaas voted against it.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council approved the placement of six tourism information kiosks within the city by the Cadillac Visitors Bureau.
General locations for the kiosks are the White Pine Trailhead, the northwest corner of the Market at Cadillac Commons in the stone-filled landscape area, the Chestnut Street boat launch to replace the old kiosk, Kenwood Park on the beach side to replace the old kiosk, near Mitchell and Mason Streets by the visitors bureau office in old city hall, and near the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
Peccia said the signs will be paid for by the visitors bureau.
Council on Monday also approved a request from the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to set up a booth for the purposes of providing complimentary handouts to boaters about invasive species.
The organization will have the booth set up on the grass on the east side of the Chestnut Street Boat Launch area on July 1 from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
