After Pine Grove

CADILLAC — The sale of the Pine Grove Athletic Club building and equipment to Munson Hospital doesn't mean a change in profession for Bo Boatright, the longtime head trainer at the club.
Instead, with the backing of Carolyn Richards, who owned the club, Boatright's going to keep training clients—just with a new focus and a new space.
"Ideally, it's going to be a small-group personal training center," Boatright explained. It won't be open to the public in the traditional sense — the space will be for trainers and their clients and a few other people who Boatright plans to give access.
Two Forces Integrated Training Center will be owned by Richards with Boatright managing the day-to-day operations. The 1,800 square-foot facility will have all of the equipment gym members tend to expect, like cardio machines and weights.
“Everything’s going to be state-of-the-art and brand-new," he said. It'll just go in a smaller space.
The overhead on a building of Pine Grove's size didn't make business sense, he said.
The new business won't be based on a membership model, either. Nearly all people with access to the 24-hour building will be training or coaching clients of Boatright or other trainers that Boatright is in the process of selecting now.
Boatright stressed the importance of trainer qualifications. He wants every trainer at the center to have a college degree and national credentials, though they will be independent contractors, similar to a hair salon business model.
“I want this to be a very professional center,‘ Boatright said. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there."
Boatright envisions providing personal training and coaching to help clients address various kinds of goals; some folks might want to improve their golf game while others want help staying active as they age. Other people want to lose weight or generally live a healthier, stronger lifestyle and eat a more nutritious diet.
In addition, Boatright says that he plans to offer small-group classes for five to 10 people at a time, as well as leading some groups, such as men's groups or personal accountability groups.
Two Forces Integrated Training Center will be located at 720 North Mitchell Street in Cadillac. Boatright anticipates a Feb. 3 opening; for more information or to schedule a session, contact Boatright at 231-884-4662.
