After receiving multiple complaints, council to consider changing temporary sign ordinance

CADILLAC — To reduce “sign proliferation” within neighborhoods and to make the city’s zoning consistent with a Supreme Court ruling on the matter, the Cadillac City Council will consider changing the rules for placement of temporary signs.
On Monday, an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance was introduced to council and a public hearing date was set for Sept. 7 to gather feedback on the proposed change.
According to council documents, one of the primary reasons for this amendment is to make the city’s zoning ordinance consistent with the legal directive of content neutrality which came out of the Supreme Court Case of Reed v. Town of Gilbert. The Supreme Court in this case essentially said you cannot regulate signs differently based upon what they say (content). The city’s current temporary sign ordinance does regulate signs differently due to their content such as real estate signs, political signs, and trailer/mobile signs, etc.
A second reason for the zoning amendment is that the city’s current ordinance does not address how many temporary signs can be placed on a property and the size of those signs.
“We had a recent instance of numerous temporary signs of a variety of sizes being placed on a property for which we received several complaints,” council documents state. “This case highlighted the need for us to reevaluate our sign ordinance.”
City attorney Mike Homier said the city of Cadillac isn’t alone in dealing with problems of sign proliferation in residential neighborhoods. He said the sheer number of signs put up during the 2020 election bordered on what they consider to be a blight problem in some neighborhoods.
Council member Tiyi Schippers asked how the city should address complaints involving signs that contain obscenities.
Homier said the First Amendment provides broad protections for displaying signs, even if they contain language that some my deem to be explicit.
He said in every challenge he’s aware of, attempts to censor or remove such signs have been overturned in court.
That doesn’t mean, however, that the city can’t regulate signs based on “time, place and manner” considerations, which is what the proposed ordinance would do, Homier said.
Essentially the ordinance amendment places all temporary signs into one category and then establishes regulations regarding size, placement, and number of signs. Temporary signs in the city will no longer be regulated differently based on content.Key changes from the existing sign ordinance include the following:
• Changing the number of days allowed for the removal of a temporary sign related to an event from a range of five to 10 days to seven days.
• Establishing a maximum number of temporary signs for residential property at four.
• Establishing a maximum number of temporary signs for commercial property at two.
• Establishing a maximum area of temporary sign for residential property of 4 square feet.
• Establishing a minimum distance between temporary signs of 10 feet.
• Establishing a minimum setback distance of 10 feet from a right-of-way line.
• Allowing single-family residential properties to have up to two off-site temporary signs on private property for the purpose of directing the public to a residential activity for a commercial purpose (e.g., real estate open house, garage/yard sale, estate sale.
In establishing the maximum number of temporary signs for residential properties, city staff evaluated 10 other recently written zoning ordinances from other communities. Most of these communities capped temporary signs at a total of 14 square feet. This amendment allows up to 16 square feet based on a maximum of four signs at a maximum of 4 square feet.
Schippers asked if a flag is considered a sign, especially when it isn’t waving but has been hung on a building or draped over something.
Homier replied that it largely depends on the “purpose” of the sign and whether or not it’s conveying a particular message.
“The variation between a sign and a flag is a fine line,” Homier said. “In my opinion, it’s a technical question that gets resolved during enforcement (of the ordinance).”
Discussion on the ordinance took up two planning commission meetings before the proposed changes came before council; one of the commissioners brought up a number of philosophical objections to restricting the placement of signs in such a manner, Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace said.
Council member Robert Engels and Mayor Carla Filkins both encouraged feedback from the community during the upcoming public hearing.
“We want to hear from you,” Engels said.
The public hearing will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
