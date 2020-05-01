CADILLAC — Now in a position to safely serve patients, Cadillac Urgent Care has reopened following a closure that lasted several weeks.
Cadillac Urgent Care — not to be confused with Munson Healthcare Urgent Care — originally closed in March as a result of no longer being able to obtain the supplies they needed to protect the public and its employees amid the spread of COVID-19.
"We truly understand the need for urgent care right now. However until we are able to get supplies needed to keep our patients and staff stay safe we cannot stay open," wrote Cadillac Urgent Care on their Facebook page at the time. "We have orders in for supplies however, we are low on the delivery order due to we are a small entity. Hospitals will receive supplies before us. And it needs to stay that way, we understand."
On April 23, Cadillac Urgent Care announced they would be opening their doors the following day. Office manager Sandy Stadtfeld told the Cadillac News they were able to open after receiving a shipment of medical masks for employees and visitors.
At the time they closed, Stadtfeld said masks were in extremely short supply; they couldn't even get home-made masks but now they have enough to supply all staff members and visitors.
"All people entering the clinic will be screened for symptoms of Covid 19 and given a mask to wear, if you are not already wearing one," Cadillac Urgent Care wrote on their Facebook page. "We have missed our patients and look forward to helping our community with their health care needs. No appointment is necessary."
Stadtfeld said their patient count is down right now, likely due to fears about catching the coronavirus and also because other acute illnesses like the flu haven't been as prevalent as they are during a typical year thanks to social distancing efforts.
In order to maintain as safe an environment as possible, Cadillac Urgent Care is asking that only the patient or the patient and one parent/guardian come into the clinic at a time.
Other health care providers in the Cadillac area also have announced they are working to lift restrictions and expand services as the spread of COVID-19 appears to be leveling out across the country.
Cadillac Family Physicians announced recently will resume in-person patient visits, although they still will be evaluating high-risk patients on a case-by-case basis to determine if they would be safe to come in for a visit.
Family Health Care in Cadillac recently announced they were adding telehealth for medical, dental and behavioral health appointments.
"We remain committed to our communities by providing urgent, walk-in medical services, and a fast track clinic for those concerned about respiratory or COVID-19 symptoms," said Kathy Sather, President and CEO of Family Health Care. "Those who need to be tested will be tested right in our centers.
