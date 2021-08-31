CADILLAC — After waiting close to 30 years Larry Roderick was not going to miss this shot.
Roderick, on the opening day of elk season, shot a 650- to 700-pound elk in Johannesburg.
“I have been applying for an elk tag for 25 to 30 years and finally drew a tag this year,” Roderick said. “I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Roderick was out at 6:31 Tuesday morning, but it was foggy, making less than ideal hunting conditions. But as the fog started to lift, he spotted the bull elk in a thick cover. Roderick stalked the animal about 50 to 60 yards, waiting for a clearing for a good kill shot. He got the opportunity at about 70 yards and didn’t miss it.
“I don’t think (Roderick’s heart rate) could be measured,” he said. “I had one chance and I wanted to make it count.”
While his racing heart didn’t affect his shot, he was not as steady filling out the paperwork after.
“I was shaking so bad when it was done I could not fill out the paperwork,” Roderick said. “A lady hunter, who was in the group I was with, saw me trying to fill it out and asked if I needed help.”
Roderick brought the elk to the Cadillac News office, but not before making a stop at a coffee shop on Cadillac’s west side. He said he spent a lot of time answering questions and letting people take photos. Several passersby congratulated Roderick or honked as they drove by on Mitchell Street.
Roderick said it took eight people to load the elk into his truck. After stopping at the Cadillac News he was off to Ebels to have it processed.
He said he wasn’t sure if he would have it mounted.
“It is up to my wife,” he said. “I already have nine whitetail mounts, two bears, a turkey, coyote and bobcat. I don’t know where I would put it.
“But I think my wife was as excited as I was when I drew the tag,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.