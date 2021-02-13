CADILLAC — Sunday is Valentine's Day, the holiday devoted to romantic love and also the maintenance of purely platonic relationships.
Fresh out of one of the most contentious, stressful and divisive years in American history, however, many people are finding themselves feeling less connected than ever to their fellow human beings.
"Universally, people struggle with relationships," said James Skiera, a licensed family counselor in Cadillac. "They bring us stress but they also bring us fulfillment. What would this world be like if there were no relationships? It would be a pretty empty place. Everyone already feels a sense of aloneness in the world ... having relationships mitigates those feelings and provides a supportive aspect in our lives."
Craig Derror, a psychologist who practices in Cadillac, said last year presented a strange scenario where people had to simultaneously spend too much time with each other (cooped up day after day in the same house), while also becoming more isolated from everyone else.
The stresses and uncertainties of everyday life created fissures in many relationships, including among couples who previously had healthy levels of affection for each other.
Instead of spending time together at the end of the day, for example, couples sick of each other's company may have decided instead to go to opposite sides of the house to play video games or scroll through Facebook, alone.
The isolation, unemployment, and increase in people working from home also brought about heavier drinking and drug-taking — something Derror has noticed among his own patients.
While 2020 presented countless hardships, Skiera said it also allowed people to examine how they interact with the world and the people closest to them. It was a challenge ... in a very real sense — one that some people passed and others unfortunately failed.
"Some people have come out of the other side of this and are starting to believe we're winning the battle," Skiera said. "It's like a 12th grader going into their first year of college: at first, they may think it's too much for them to handle but after a while, that resiliency kicks in and they pull it together."
Just two months into 2021, Skiera said he's noticed that people already seem less worried and anxious than they were a short time ago, which gives him a reason to be optimistic about this year.
"We're starting to get our lives back," said Skiera, who believes part of that ease that people now feel has to do with COVID-19 case numbers going down and also the better understanding we have about the disease and how to fight it.
"I think people will flock to each other in 2021," Derror concurred. "I think we're going to see a lot more camping, fishing, going to concerts and people generally spending time with each other. Everyone is Zoomed out and sick of everything right now. We're going to have to figure out a way to reconnect."
Restoring and maintaining relationships
In the interest of spreading love this Valentine's Day, both Skiera and Derror offered analogies on how to heal broken relationships and keep them strong moving forward.
For Skiera, it's all about "keeping your eye on the ball" and for Derror, it is "getting back to the starting line."
Skiera said keeping your eye on the ball references the ultimate goal of keeping yourself open to others while also remaining essentially your own person.
Sometimes in a relationship, a person can sacrifice a part of who they are or what they enjoy to keep the peace with the other party. Skiera said compromise is important but only to a degree; if someone bends too much, resentment and negativity can build.
To keep relationships on an equal footing, sometimes it's necessary to have a little constructive conflict, which can be difficult to prevent from slipping into a destructive argument, especially when a conversation is polarized from the start.
"That's why you have to keep on an eye on the issue at all times," Skiera said. "That involves a thinking process and being able to communicate your point of view as clearly as you can."
It also requires approaching a conversation from a place of "grace and civility" and not immediately assuming the other person has selfish or harmful intentions.
"You want to get away from throwing emotions at each other," Skiera said. "Make an effort to understand where that person is at. You can't win by bullying or muscling the opposition. When we give that consideration, we get that consideration."
Derror's advice is to return to the point in the relationship where you can think about the other person's good qualities rather than being focused almost entirely on the things you don't like about them.
"I think we need to remind ourselves that there's a difference between surviving and living," Derror said. "For so long now, we've been in survival mode."
Something couples can do to get more in the mindset of enjoying each other is to plan activities for when the weather starts to warm up.
"Think about the cool things you can do together," Derror said. "Whether that's exercising, going on walks, (etc.), it all adds to the relationship."
Another suggestion Derror has for improving communication among couples is to learn your significant other's "love language."
This popular technique identifies five different ways that people express and experience love, including "words of affirmation," "acts of service," "receiving gifts," "quality time" and "physical touch."
To learn more, go to www.5lovelanguages.com.
