AG gives clarification regarding HIPPA, first responder information

LANSING — For those first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel gave them some additional peace of mind to help alleviate worry while they are doing their jobs.
With the heightened fear of being exposed to coronavirus disease combined with a general belief that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act laws prevent disclosing certain protected information, Michigan’s first responders can be assured critical health information needed to protect them can and will be shared.
The issue arose following concern from first responders that they lacked sufficient information about those who have tested positive with COVID-19 to protect themselves when they respond to calls for assistance from members of the community. In response, they reached out to the Attorney General’s office for guidance.
“Protecting the health and safety of our first responders is essential, and it is why the HIPAA privacy rule allows certain covered entities – like a health department – to disclose information about individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 under certain, limited circumstances, like the one presented here by our first responders,‘ Nessel said.
HIPAA generally prevents disclosure of protected information. However, in this case, HIPAA would allow information about a person who tested positive for COVID-19 to be shared with central dispatch and then communicated to first responders whenever those first responders may be at risk of COVID-19 infection or when a first responder can reasonably prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to health or safety.
When sharing this information though, reasonable efforts should be made to limit the information disclosed to the minimum necessary to accomplish the purpose of the disclosure. That could be achieved by only sharing the information with the first responders handling the call for assistance.
Munson Medical Control Authority manager for the Northwest Region Laura Criddle said from the beginning of the pandemic, dispatchers were given cards to ask callers to determine if they had symptoms related to COVID-19. She said part of the issue is scanner radios and the number of people who have them.
People who listen to calls dispatched on a scanner will typically hear an address and potential symptoms of a person at the location. Criddle said Nessel just confirmed that is not a HIPPA violation.
"The issues is how do we protect the first responders? Without the guidance (from central dispatch) they could walk in a situation without any (personal protective equipment) on," she said. "We are protecting folks if they know ahead of time. They will only send one or two people in with all protective gear on so they won't spread it and won't get it. Stopping the spread overrode any concerns from any minor possible HIPPA violations."
The Attorney General’s office recently added a new section to its website, Know Your Employment Rights, to provide Michigan residents with more information on the legal rights of employees and employers under the state’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.
Additional information for employers can be found on the Guidance for Business page on the state’s website devoted to COVID-19.
